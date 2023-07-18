HighPoint.com 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for its annual race at the Pocono Raceway. The 2023 HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 23 and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will be preceded by Saturday practice and qualifying. All three events for the weekend will air on USA Network.

Martin Truex, Jr. and William Byron currently top the field in the points race and are among the favorites for Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Truex has won three races this season, including last week’s Crayon 301 in New Hampshire, and is +550 to win. A year ago, he started this race eighth and finished seventh. Byron has won a series-high four races and is +900 to win on Sunday. A year ago, he started 18th and finished 12th.

Chase Elliott was declared last year’s race winner and is +1200 to repeat. Notably, he finished the race third, but Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after failing a post-race inspection and were stripped of their respective first and second place finishes. Prior to last year, Busch won three of the past five races at the Pocono Raceway and Hamlin won the other two. They’re both co-favorites with Truex at +550.