HighPoint.com 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Cup Series race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pennsylvania this weekend for its annual race at the Pocono Raceway. The 2023 HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 23 and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will be preceded by Saturday practice and qualifying. All three events for the weekend will air on USA Network.

Martin Truex, Jr. and William Byron currently top the field in the points race and are among the favorites for Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Truex has won three races this season, including last week’s Crayon 301 in New Hampshire, and is +550 to win. A year ago, he started this race eighth and finished seventh. Byron has won a series-high four races and is +900 to win on Sunday. A year ago, he started 18th and finished 12th.

Chase Elliott was declared last year’s race winner and is +1200 to repeat. Notably, he finished the race third, but Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after failing a post-race inspection and were stripped of their respective first and second place finishes. Prior to last year, Busch won three of the past five races at the Pocono Raceway and Hamlin won the other two. They’re both co-favorites with Truex at +550.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

