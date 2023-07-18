Full list of start times for Stage 16 time-trial at 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France has reached the lone time-trial stage of the race. Stage 16 will see the 157 cyclists in the peloton start at staggered times on Tuesday, July 18. The stage winner will be the fastest cyclist on the course, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be the first cyclist to cross the finish line.
The stage opens at 7:05 a.m. ET when Michael Mørkøv gets started. One minute later, Cees Bol will get going, and another minute later, Yevgeniy Fedorov will get underway. From there, each cyclist will get started anywhere from one to two minutes ahead of the next cyclist.
The two most important cyclists in this stage are Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar. They are the top two racers in the general classification and it’s safe to say the final winner of the yellow jersey will be one of the two. Pogačar starts the time-trial second to last at 10:58 a.m. and Vingegaard starts last at 11 a.m.
Pogačar is the favorite to win Stage 16 with +100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard follows at +125. Wout van Aert is +600 and Adam Yates is +1600, before it slips to Simon Yates at +5000.
Adam Yates is currently 5:40 back of first place and Carlos Rodriguez (+8000 to win the stage) is 5:21 back. Either would need a massive day to make a significant enough dent in the overall leaderboard. The stage ends with a steady climb that isn’t anything like a mountain climb, but will be tough given the speed at which the cyclists will be pushing. It opens the door for someone to cut into the lead, but mostly look for Pogačar or Vingegaard to make their move toward securing the yellow jersey.
2023 Tour de France, Stage 16 time-trial start times
|Order
|Time (ET)
|Bib
|Name
|Team
|1
|7:05 AM
|58
|Michael Mørkøv
|Soudal Quick-Step
|2
|7:06 AM
|192
|Cees Bol
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|7:07 AM
|194
|Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|7:08 AM
|185
|Frederik Frison
|Lotto Dstny
|5
|7:09 AM
|128
|Axel Zingle
|Cofidis
|6
|7:10 AM
|64
|Phil Bauhaus
|Bahrain Victorious
|7
|7:11 AM
|144
|Alexander Edmondson
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|8
|7:12 AM
|148
|Sam Welsford
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|9
|7:13 AM
|142
|John Degenkolb
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|10
|7:14 AM
|76
|Jordi Meeus
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|11
|7:15 AM
|127
|Alexis Renard
|Cofidis
|12
|7:16 AM
|164
|Dylan Groenewegen
|Team Jayco Alula
|13
|7:17 AM
|115
|Adrien Petit
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|14
|7:18 AM
|207
|Søren Wærenskjold
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7:19 AM
|145
|Nils Eekhoff
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|16
|7:21 AM
|183
|Jasper De Buyst
|Lotto Dstny
|17
|7:22 AM
|196
|Gianni Moscon
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18
|7:24 AM
|168
|Elmar Reinders
|Team Jayco Alula
|19
|7:25 AM
|178
|Laurent Pichon
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|20
|7:27 AM
|55
|Dries Devenyns
|Soudal Quick-Step
|21
|7:28 AM
|177
|Luca Mozzato
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|22
|7:30 AM
|188
|Florian Vermeersch
|Lotto Dstny
|23
|7:31 AM
|201
|Alexander Kristoff
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24
|7:33 AM
|12
|Mikkel Bjerg
|Uae Team Emirates
|25
|7:34 AM
|211
|Peter Sagan
|Totalenergies
|26
|7:36 AM
|54
|Tim Declercq
|Soudal Quick-Step
|27
|7:37 AM
|34
|Olivier Le Gac
|Groupama - Fdj
|28
|7:39 AM
|172
|Jenthe Biermans
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|29
|7:40 AM
|163
|Luke Durbridge
|Team Jayco Alula
|30
|7:42 AM
|103
|Michael Gogl
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31
|7:43 AM
|63
|Nikias Arndt
|Bahrain Victorious
|32
|7:45 AM
|152
|Guillaume Boivin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|33
|7:46 AM
|111
|Biniam Girmay
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|34
|7:48 AM
|105
|Søren Kragh Andersen
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|35
|7:49 AM
|166
|Juul Christopher Jensen
|Team Jayco Alula
|36
|7:51 AM
|102
|Silvan Dillier
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|7:52 AM
|167
|Luka Mezgec
|Team Jayco Alula
|38
|7:54 AM
|78
|Danny Van Poppel
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|39
|7:55 AM
|205
|Rasmus Tiller
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|40
|7:57 AM
|18
|Matteo Trentin
|Uae Team Emirates
|41
|7:58 AM
|42
|Andrey Amador
|Ef Education - Easypost
|42
|8:00 AM
|86
|Mads Pedersen
|Lidl - Trek
|43
|8:01 AM
|116
|Dion Smith
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|44
|8:03 AM
|107
|Jonas Rickaert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|45
|8:04 AM
|84
|Alex Kirsch
|Lidl - Trek
|46
|8:06 AM
|57
|Yves Lampaert
|Soudal Quick-Step
|47
|8:07 AM
|53
|Rémi Cavagna
|Soudal Quick-Step
|48
|8:09 AM
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen
|Uae Team Emirates
|49
|8:10 AM
|69
|Fred Wright
|Bahrain Victorious
|50
|8:12 AM
|104
|Quinten Hermans
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|51
|8:13 AM
|106
|Jasper Philipsen
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|52
|8:15 AM
|153
|Simon Clarke
|Israel - Premier Tech
|53
|8:16 AM
|93
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|54
|8:18 AM
|122
|Bryan Coquard
|Cofidis
|55
|8:19 AM
|218
|Anthony Turgis
|Totalenergies
|56
|8:21 AM
|203
|Anthon Charmig
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|57
|8:22 AM
|117
|Mike Teunissen
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|58
|8:24 AM
|212
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen
|Totalenergies
|59
|8:25 AM
|157
|Corbin Strong
|Israel - Premier Tech
|60
|8:27 AM
|217
|Daniel Oss
|Totalenergies
|61
|8:28 AM
|206
|Torstein Træen
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|62
|8:30 AM
|45
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|Ef Education - Easypost
|63
|8:31 AM
|52
|Kasper Asgreen
|Soudal Quick-Step
|64
|8:33 AM
|5
|Christophe Laporte
|Jumbo-Visma
|65
|8:34 AM
|8
|Nathan Van Hooydonck
|Jumbo-Visma
|66
|8:36 AM
|215
|Valentin Ferron
|Totalenergies
|67
|8:37 AM
|43
|Alberto Bettiol
|Ef Education - Easypost
|68
|8:39 AM
|125
|Victor Lafay
|Cofidis
|69
|8:40 AM
|175
|Simon Guglielmi
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|70
|8:42 AM
|98
|Nans Peters
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|71
|8:43 AM
|73
|Marco Haller
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|72
|8:45 AM
|202
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|73
|8:46 AM
|94
|Stan Dewulf
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|74
|8:48 AM
|184
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|Lotto Dstny
|75
|8:49 AM
|96
|Oliver Naesen
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|76
|8:51 AM
|113
|Rui Costa
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|77
|8:52 AM
|82
|Tony Gallopin
|Lidl - Trek
|78
|8:54 AM
|162
|G Lawson Craddock
|Team Jayco Alula
|79
|8:55 AM
|75
|Patrick Konrad
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|80
|8:57 AM
|48
|Rigoberto Uran
|Ef Education - Easypost
|81
|8:58 AM
|112
|Lilian Calmejane
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|82
|9:00 AM
|216
|Pierre Latour
|Totalenergies
|83
|9:01 AM
|38
|Lars Van Den Berg
|Groupama - Fdj
|84
|9:03 AM
|126
|Anthony Perez
|Cofidis
|85
|9:04 AM
|88
|Jasper Stuyven
|Lidl - Trek
|86
|9:06 AM
|147
|Kevin Vermaerke
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|87
|9:07 AM
|67
|Matej Mohoric
|Bahrain Victorious
|88
|9:09 AM
|143
|Matthew Dinham
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|89
|9:10 AM
|85
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez
|Lidl - Trek
|90
|9:12 AM
|36
|Quentin Pacher
|Groupama - Fdj
|91
|9:13 AM
|174
|Anthony Delaplace
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|92
|9:15 AM
|77
|Nils Politt
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|93
|9:16 AM
|23
|Omar Fraile Matarranz
|Ineos Grenadiers
|94
|9:18 AM
|118
|Georg Zimmermann
|Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|95
|9:19 AM
|176
|Matis Louvel
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|96
|9:21 AM
|101
|Mathieu Van Der Poel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|97
|9:22 AM
|46
|Neilson Powless
|Ef Education - Easypost
|98
|9:24 AM
|17
|Marc Soler
|Uae Team Emirates
|99
|9:25 AM
|156
|Nicholas Schultz
|Israel - Premier Tech
|100
|9:27 AM
|123
|Simon Geschke
|Cofidis
|101
|9:28 AM
|173
|Clément Champoussin
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|102
|9:30 AM
|182
|Victor Campenaerts
|Lotto Dstny
|103
|9:31 AM
|187
|Maxim Van Gils
|Lotto Dstny
|104
|9:33 AM
|33
|Stefan Küng
|Groupama - Fdj
|105
|9:34 AM
|208
|Gregaard Jonas Wilsly
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|106
|9:36 AM
|137
|Nelson Oliveira
|Movistar Team
|107
|9:37 AM
|97
|Aurélien Paret Peintre
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|108
|9:39 AM
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|Ineos Grenadiers
|109
|9:40 AM
|133
|Alex Aranburu Deba
|Movistar Team
|110
|9:42 AM
|135
|Matteo Jorgenson
|Movistar Team
|111
|9:43 AM
|136
|Gregor Mühlberger
|Movistar Team
|112
|9:45 AM
|154
|Hugo Houle
|Israel - Premier Tech
|113
|9:46 AM
|124
|Ion Izagirre Insausti
|Cofidis
|114
|9:48 AM
|155
|Krists Neilands
|Israel - Premier Tech
|115
|9:49 AM
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle
|Jumbo-Visma
|116
|9:51 AM
|204
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|117
|9:52 AM
|195
|Alexey Lutsenko
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|118
|9:54 AM
|32
|Kévin Geniets
|Groupama - Fdj
|119
|9:55 AM
|146
|Christopher Hamilton
|Team Dsm - Firmenich
|120
|9:57 AM
|151
|Michael Woods
|Israel - Premier Tech
|121
|9:58 AM
|66
|Jack Haig
|Bahrain Victorious
|122
|10:00 AM
|51
|Julian Alaphilippe
|Soudal Quick-Step
|123
|10:01 AM
|158
|Dylan Teuns
|Israel - Premier Tech
|124
|10:03 AM
|81
|Giulio Ciccone
|Lidl - Trek
|125
|10:04 AM
|134
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti
|Movistar Team
|126
|10:06 AM
|21
|Egan Bernal
|Ineos Grenadiers
|127
|10:07 AM
|68
|Wout Poels
|Bahrain Victorious
|128
|10:09 AM
|2
|Tiesj Benoot
|Jumbo-Visma
|129
|10:10 AM
|74
|Bob Jungels
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|130
|10:12 AM
|198
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|131
|10:13 AM
|83
|Skjelmose Mattias Jensen
|Lidl - Trek
|132
|10:15 AM
|213
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|Totalenergies
|133
|10:16 AM
|171
|Warren Barguil
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|134
|10:18 AM
|14
|Felix Grossschartner
|Uae Team Emirates
|135
|10:19 AM
|6
|Wout Van Aert
|Jumbo-Visma
|136
|10:21 AM
|91
|Ben O'Connor
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|137
|10:22 AM
|35
|Valentin Madouas
|Groupama - Fdj
|138
|10:24 AM
|92
|Clément Berthet
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|139
|10:25 AM
|3
|Wilco Kelderman
|Jumbo-Visma
|140
|10:27 AM
|165
|Chris Harper
|Team Jayco Alula
|141
|10:28 AM
|16
|Rafal Majka
|Uae Team Emirates
|142
|10:30 AM
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|Ineos Grenadiers
|143
|10:32 AM
|72
|Emanuel Buchmann
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|144
|10:34 AM
|62
|Mikel Landa
|Bahrain Victorious
|145
|10:36 AM
|37
|Thibaut Pinot
|Groupama - Fdj
|146
|10:38 AM
|26
|Thomas Pidcock
|Ineos Grenadiers
|147
|10:40 AM
|95
|Felix Gall
|Ag2R Citroen Team
|148
|10:42 AM
|121
|Guillaume Martin
|Cofidis
|149
|10:44 AM
|31
|David Gaudu
|Groupama - Fdj
|150
|10:46 AM
|161
|Simon Yates
|Team Jayco Alula
|151
|10:48 AM
|65
|Pello Bilbao Lopez
|Bahrain Victorious
|152
|10:50 AM
|4
|Sepp Kuss
|Jumbo-Visma
|153
|10:52 AM
|71
|Jai Hindley
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|154
|10:54 AM
|19
|Adam Yates
|Uae Team Emirates
|155
|10:56 AM
|27
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano
|Ineos Grenadiers
|156
|10:58 AM
|11
|Tadej Pogačar
|Uae Team Emirates
|157
|11:00 AM
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|Jumbo-Visma