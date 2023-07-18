 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of start times for Stage 16 time-trial at 2023 Tour de France

The only time-trial of the 2023 Tour de France could make or break things for Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogačar.

By David Fucillo
Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey cycles during the 20th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 40,7 km individual time trial between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour, in southwestern France, on July 23, 2022. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France has reached the lone time-trial stage of the race. Stage 16 will see the 157 cyclists in the peloton start at staggered times on Tuesday, July 18. The stage winner will be the fastest cyclist on the course, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be the first cyclist to cross the finish line.

The stage opens at 7:05 a.m. ET when Michael Mørkøv gets started. One minute later, Cees Bol will get going, and another minute later, Yevgeniy Fedorov will get underway. From there, each cyclist will get started anywhere from one to two minutes ahead of the next cyclist.

The two most important cyclists in this stage are Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar. They are the top two racers in the general classification and it’s safe to say the final winner of the yellow jersey will be one of the two. Pogačar starts the time-trial second to last at 10:58 a.m. and Vingegaard starts last at 11 a.m.

Pogačar is the favorite to win Stage 16 with +100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard follows at +125. Wout van Aert is +600 and Adam Yates is +1600, before it slips to Simon Yates at +5000.

Adam Yates is currently 5:40 back of first place and Carlos Rodriguez (+8000 to win the stage) is 5:21 back. Either would need a massive day to make a significant enough dent in the overall leaderboard. The stage ends with a steady climb that isn’t anything like a mountain climb, but will be tough given the speed at which the cyclists will be pushing. It opens the door for someone to cut into the lead, but mostly look for Pogačar or Vingegaard to make their move toward securing the yellow jersey.

2023 Tour de France, Stage 16 time-trial start times

Order Time (ET) Bib Name Team
1 7:05 AM 58 Michael Mørkøv Soudal Quick-Step
2 7:06 AM 192 Cees Bol Astana Qazaqstan Team
3 7:07 AM 194 Yevgeniy Fedorov Astana Qazaqstan Team
4 7:08 AM 185 Frederik Frison Lotto Dstny
5 7:09 AM 128 Axel Zingle Cofidis
6 7:10 AM 64 Phil Bauhaus Bahrain Victorious
7 7:11 AM 144 Alexander Edmondson Team Dsm - Firmenich
8 7:12 AM 148 Sam Welsford Team Dsm - Firmenich
9 7:13 AM 142 John Degenkolb Team Dsm - Firmenich
10 7:14 AM 76 Jordi Meeus Bora - Hansgrohe
11 7:15 AM 127 Alexis Renard Cofidis
12 7:16 AM 164 Dylan Groenewegen Team Jayco Alula
13 7:17 AM 115 Adrien Petit Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
14 7:18 AM 207 Søren Wærenskjold Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
15 7:19 AM 145 Nils Eekhoff Team Dsm - Firmenich
16 7:21 AM 183 Jasper De Buyst Lotto Dstny
17 7:22 AM 196 Gianni Moscon Astana Qazaqstan Team
18 7:24 AM 168 Elmar Reinders Team Jayco Alula
19 7:25 AM 178 Laurent Pichon Team Arkea - Samsic
20 7:27 AM 55 Dries Devenyns Soudal Quick-Step
21 7:28 AM 177 Luca Mozzato Team Arkea - Samsic
22 7:30 AM 188 Florian Vermeersch Lotto Dstny
23 7:31 AM 201 Alexander Kristoff Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
24 7:33 AM 12 Mikkel Bjerg Uae Team Emirates
25 7:34 AM 211 Peter Sagan Totalenergies
26 7:36 AM 54 Tim Declercq Soudal Quick-Step
27 7:37 AM 34 Olivier Le Gac Groupama - Fdj
28 7:39 AM 172 Jenthe Biermans Team Arkea - Samsic
29 7:40 AM 163 Luke Durbridge Team Jayco Alula
30 7:42 AM 103 Michael Gogl Alpecin-Deceuninck
31 7:43 AM 63 Nikias Arndt Bahrain Victorious
32 7:45 AM 152 Guillaume Boivin Israel - Premier Tech
33 7:46 AM 111 Biniam Girmay Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
34 7:48 AM 105 Søren Kragh Andersen Alpecin-Deceuninck
35 7:49 AM 166 Juul Christopher Jensen Team Jayco Alula
36 7:51 AM 102 Silvan Dillier Alpecin-Deceuninck
37 7:52 AM 167 Luka Mezgec Team Jayco Alula
38 7:54 AM 78 Danny Van Poppel Bora - Hansgrohe
39 7:55 AM 205 Rasmus Tiller Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
40 7:57 AM 18 Matteo Trentin Uae Team Emirates
41 7:58 AM 42 Andrey Amador Ef Education - Easypost
42 8:00 AM 86 Mads Pedersen Lidl - Trek
43 8:01 AM 116 Dion Smith Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
44 8:03 AM 107 Jonas Rickaert Alpecin-Deceuninck
45 8:04 AM 84 Alex Kirsch Lidl - Trek
46 8:06 AM 57 Yves Lampaert Soudal Quick-Step
47 8:07 AM 53 Rémi Cavagna Soudal Quick-Step
48 8:09 AM 15 Vegard Stake Laengen Uae Team Emirates
49 8:10 AM 69 Fred Wright Bahrain Victorious
50 8:12 AM 104 Quinten Hermans Alpecin-Deceuninck
51 8:13 AM 106 Jasper Philipsen Alpecin-Deceuninck
52 8:15 AM 153 Simon Clarke Israel - Premier Tech
53 8:16 AM 93 Benoit Cosnefroy Ag2R Citroen Team
54 8:18 AM 122 Bryan Coquard Cofidis
55 8:19 AM 218 Anthony Turgis Totalenergies
56 8:21 AM 203 Anthon Charmig Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
57 8:22 AM 117 Mike Teunissen Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
58 8:24 AM 212 Edvald Boasson-Hagen Totalenergies
59 8:25 AM 157 Corbin Strong Israel - Premier Tech
60 8:27 AM 217 Daniel Oss Totalenergies
61 8:28 AM 206 Torstein Træen Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
62 8:30 AM 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen Ef Education - Easypost
63 8:31 AM 52 Kasper Asgreen Soudal Quick-Step
64 8:33 AM 5 Christophe Laporte Jumbo-Visma
65 8:34 AM 8 Nathan Van Hooydonck Jumbo-Visma
66 8:36 AM 215 Valentin Ferron Totalenergies
67 8:37 AM 43 Alberto Bettiol Ef Education - Easypost
68 8:39 AM 125 Victor Lafay Cofidis
69 8:40 AM 175 Simon Guglielmi Team Arkea - Samsic
70 8:42 AM 98 Nans Peters Ag2R Citroen Team
71 8:43 AM 73 Marco Haller Bora - Hansgrohe
72 8:45 AM 202 Jonas Abrahamsen Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
73 8:46 AM 94 Stan Dewulf Ag2R Citroen Team
74 8:48 AM 184 Pascal Eenkhoorn Lotto Dstny
75 8:49 AM 96 Oliver Naesen Ag2R Citroen Team
76 8:51 AM 113 Rui Costa Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
77 8:52 AM 82 Tony Gallopin Lidl - Trek
78 8:54 AM 162 G Lawson Craddock Team Jayco Alula
79 8:55 AM 75 Patrick Konrad Bora - Hansgrohe
80 8:57 AM 48 Rigoberto Uran Ef Education - Easypost
81 8:58 AM 112 Lilian Calmejane Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
82 9:00 AM 216 Pierre Latour Totalenergies
83 9:01 AM 38 Lars Van Den Berg Groupama - Fdj
84 9:03 AM 126 Anthony Perez Cofidis
85 9:04 AM 88 Jasper Stuyven Lidl - Trek
86 9:06 AM 147 Kevin Vermaerke Team Dsm - Firmenich
87 9:07 AM 67 Matej Mohoric Bahrain Victorious
88 9:09 AM 143 Matthew Dinham Team Dsm - Firmenich
89 9:10 AM 85 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez Lidl - Trek
90 9:12 AM 36 Quentin Pacher Groupama - Fdj
91 9:13 AM 174 Anthony Delaplace Team Arkea - Samsic
92 9:15 AM 77 Nils Politt Bora - Hansgrohe
93 9:16 AM 23 Omar Fraile Matarranz Ineos Grenadiers
94 9:18 AM 118 Georg Zimmermann Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
95 9:19 AM 176 Matis Louvel Team Arkea - Samsic
96 9:21 AM 101 Mathieu Van Der Poel Alpecin-Deceuninck
97 9:22 AM 46 Neilson Powless Ef Education - Easypost
98 9:24 AM 17 Marc Soler Uae Team Emirates
99 9:25 AM 156 Nicholas Schultz Israel - Premier Tech
100 9:27 AM 123 Simon Geschke Cofidis
101 9:28 AM 173 Clément Champoussin Team Arkea - Samsic
102 9:30 AM 182 Victor Campenaerts Lotto Dstny
103 9:31 AM 187 Maxim Van Gils Lotto Dstny
104 9:33 AM 33 Stefan Küng Groupama - Fdj
105 9:34 AM 208 Gregaard Jonas Wilsly Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
106 9:36 AM 137 Nelson Oliveira Movistar Team
107 9:37 AM 97 Aurélien Paret Peintre Ag2R Citroen Team
108 9:39 AM 24 Michal Kwiatkowski Ineos Grenadiers
109 9:40 AM 133 Alex Aranburu Deba Movistar Team
110 9:42 AM 135 Matteo Jorgenson Movistar Team
111 9:43 AM 136 Gregor Mühlberger Movistar Team
112 9:45 AM 154 Hugo Houle Israel - Premier Tech
113 9:46 AM 124 Ion Izagirre Insausti Cofidis
114 9:48 AM 155 Krists Neilands Israel - Premier Tech
115 9:49 AM 7 Dylan Van Baarle Jumbo-Visma
116 9:51 AM 204 Tobias Halland Johannessen Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
117 9:52 AM 195 Alexey Lutsenko Astana Qazaqstan Team
118 9:54 AM 32 Kévin Geniets Groupama - Fdj
119 9:55 AM 146 Christopher Hamilton Team Dsm - Firmenich
120 9:57 AM 151 Michael Woods Israel - Premier Tech
121 9:58 AM 66 Jack Haig Bahrain Victorious
122 10:00 AM 51 Julian Alaphilippe Soudal Quick-Step
123 10:01 AM 158 Dylan Teuns Israel - Premier Tech
124 10:03 AM 81 Giulio Ciccone Lidl - Trek
125 10:04 AM 134 Gorka Izagirre Insausti Movistar Team
126 10:06 AM 21 Egan Bernal Ineos Grenadiers
127 10:07 AM 68 Wout Poels Bahrain Victorious
128 10:09 AM 2 Tiesj Benoot Jumbo-Visma
129 10:10 AM 74 Bob Jungels Bora - Hansgrohe
130 10:12 AM 198 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue Astana Qazaqstan Team
131 10:13 AM 83 Skjelmose Mattias Jensen Lidl - Trek
132 10:15 AM 213 Mathieu Burgaudeau Totalenergies
133 10:16 AM 171 Warren Barguil Team Arkea - Samsic
134 10:18 AM 14 Felix Grossschartner Uae Team Emirates
135 10:19 AM 6 Wout Van Aert Jumbo-Visma
136 10:21 AM 91 Ben O'Connor Ag2R Citroen Team
137 10:22 AM 35 Valentin Madouas Groupama - Fdj
138 10:24 AM 92 Clément Berthet Ag2R Citroen Team
139 10:25 AM 3 Wilco Kelderman Jumbo-Visma
140 10:27 AM 165 Chris Harper Team Jayco Alula
141 10:28 AM 16 Rafal Majka Uae Team Emirates
142 10:30 AM 22 Jonathan Castroviejo Ineos Grenadiers
143 10:32 AM 72 Emanuel Buchmann Bora - Hansgrohe
144 10:34 AM 62 Mikel Landa Bahrain Victorious
145 10:36 AM 37 Thibaut Pinot Groupama - Fdj
146 10:38 AM 26 Thomas Pidcock Ineos Grenadiers
147 10:40 AM 95 Felix Gall Ag2R Citroen Team
148 10:42 AM 121 Guillaume Martin Cofidis
149 10:44 AM 31 David Gaudu Groupama - Fdj
150 10:46 AM 161 Simon Yates Team Jayco Alula
151 10:48 AM 65 Pello Bilbao Lopez Bahrain Victorious
152 10:50 AM 4 Sepp Kuss Jumbo-Visma
153 10:52 AM 71 Jai Hindley Bora - Hansgrohe
154 10:54 AM 19 Adam Yates Uae Team Emirates
155 10:56 AM 27 Carlos Rodriguez Cano Ineos Grenadiers
156 10:58 AM 11 Tadej Pogačar Uae Team Emirates
157 11:00 AM 1 Jonas Vingegaard Jumbo-Visma

