Full list of start times for Stage 16 time-trial at 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France has reached the lone time-trial stage of the race. Stage 16 will see the 157 cyclists in the peloton start at staggered times on Tuesday, July 18. The stage winner will be the fastest cyclist on the course, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be the first cyclist to cross the finish line.

The stage opens at 7:05 a.m. ET when Michael Mørkøv gets started. One minute later, Cees Bol will get going, and another minute later, Yevgeniy Fedorov will get underway. From there, each cyclist will get started anywhere from one to two minutes ahead of the next cyclist.

The two most important cyclists in this stage are Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar. They are the top two racers in the general classification and it’s safe to say the final winner of the yellow jersey will be one of the two. Pogačar starts the time-trial second to last at 10:58 a.m. and Vingegaard starts last at 11 a.m.

Pogačar is the favorite to win Stage 16 with +100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard follows at +125. Wout van Aert is +600 and Adam Yates is +1600, before it slips to Simon Yates at +5000.

Adam Yates is currently 5:40 back of first place and Carlos Rodriguez (+8000 to win the stage) is 5:21 back. Either would need a massive day to make a significant enough dent in the overall leaderboard. The stage ends with a steady climb that isn’t anything like a mountain climb, but will be tough given the speed at which the cyclists will be pushing. It opens the door for someone to cut into the lead, but mostly look for Pogačar or Vingegaard to make their move toward securing the yellow jersey.