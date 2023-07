The final major of the year is here as the best golfers in the world gather at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The last time the Open Championship visited Hoylake, Rory McIlroy won his first Claret Jug at age 25. He returns to the field, fresh off a victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, for the 2023 Open Championship.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the two favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, both set at +700. Jon Rahm, who won the Masters earlier this year, follows at +1300. The tournament tees off on Thursday, July 20 at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Thursday’s play will be available to stream on Peacock from 1:30-4:00 a.m. ET, and will be available to watch from 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Thursday Featured Groups:

4:03 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:47 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:48 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Open Championship on Thursday.