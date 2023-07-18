2023 World Cup preview: Brazil looks for first title in Marta’s final WWC

Brazil was drawn into Group F in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup, which is set to get underway this weekend from Australia and New Zealand. They join France, Jamaica, and Panama in the group stage as their campaign gets started on Monday, July 24 with their first match against Panama.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for Brazil in the World Cup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil World Cup 2023 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +2500

Many would expect Brazil to be the favorites to win the WWC, given how highly the men’s team has always been regarded. But they haven’t found as much success as their male counterparts, having only reached the World Cup final once in 2007 where they lost to Germany. The Brazilians exited in the round of 16 for the last two consecutive tournaments and will aim to make a deeper run this time around.

Odds to win/advance from Group F: +150 to win, -1400 to advance

Brazil isn’t even the favorite to top the group, as No. 5-ranked France comes in at -200 to finish in first place. They’re heavily favored to at least advance past the group stage as the last time they failed to reach the knockouts was in 1995.

Expectations

Making it to the semifinal round is what they’re hoping for, and would be the bare minimum to be able to view this World Cup as a success for the Brazilians. It’s been 16 years since they went that far in the tournament and after three straight appearances ended in heartbreak, they’ll be looking to make a return to at least a top-four finish.

Key player: Marta

One of the most prolific players in the history of women’s soccer, 37-year-old Marta will be playing her last World Cup with Brazil and hopes to come away with her first World Cup title. The six-time Best FIFA Women’s Player award winner has scored 115 goals through 174 apperances for the national team, and currently plays with the Orlando Pride in the NWSL. Making her sixth World Cup appearance, she’s by far the biggest star on the team after being a staple in the squad since 2002.