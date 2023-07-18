2023 World Cup preview: Co-hosts Australia poised for deep run led by Sam Kerr

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup co-hosts will get their group stage campaign started on Thursday, July 20 against Ireland. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET, just after the other co-hosts New Zealand get the tournament underway at 3:30 a.m. ET. Australia, ranked No. 10 in the world, was drawn into Group B along with No. 7 Canada, No. 22 Ireland, and No. 40 Nigeria.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for Australia in the World Cup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia World Cup 2023 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +1200

Australian fans are buzzing with excitement as their team will enjoy home field advantage for the first time in World Cup history. Australia has qualified for every World Cup except the inaugural tournament in 1991, making it all the way to the quarterfinals three times in 2007, 2011, and 2015, but haven’t advanced any further than that. The Australians have a relatively stacked squad with plenty of talent all across the field, and amid a good run of form, hopes are high for the Matildas.

Odds to win/advance from Group B: -200 to win, -1100 to advance

Despite being outranked by Canada, Australia is favored to come out on top of Group G. They’ve seen an impressive string of results lately as they’ve won eight of their last nine outings, including wins over top talent like France, England, and Sweden, just to name a few. With Tony Gustavsson at the helm for his first World Cup with the Matildas, he’ll look to right the ship especially after a heartbreaking exit in the 2022 Asian Cup quarterfinals.

Expectations

Australia will be expected to make a deep run and qualify for their first-ever World Cup final this time around. With the tournament taking place on their home soil, it may be their best chance to date for a shot at the title with their golden generation of players. The team can be unpredictable, but it seems that expectations and hopes are through the roof ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Key player: Sam Kerr

While they have plenty of talent, nobody stands out more than the prolific goalscorer Sam Kerr. She has 63 goals through just 120 matches for the Matildas, but her club record is just as impressive if not even more so. She’s able to rack them up wherever she goes, including 52 goals in 49 games for Perth Glory in Australia followed by tallying 63 goals through 83 matches in the NWSL for Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars before making the leap to Chelsea, where she currently has 54 goals through just 67 appearances.