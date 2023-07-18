2023 World Cup preview: Group G favorites Sweden make ninth appearance in search of title

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is here as it gets underway on July 20 from Australia and New Zealand. Sweden was drawn into Group G along with Argentina, Italy, and South Africa, though the Swedes are by far the favorites to top the group. They’ll begin their group stage journey against South Africa on Sunday, July 23 with a 1 a.m. ET kickoff.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for Sweden in the World Cup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden World Cup 2023 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +1400

Despite being ranked No. 3 in the world just behind the USA and Germany, they fall a bit down the list when it comes to favorites to win the World Cup. The Swedish side has qualified for every single iteration of the WWC, with their best finish coming in 2003 as they lost to the United States in the final. Since then, they’ve taken third place twice and will look to make a stronger push to reach the final for a second time.

Odds to win/advance from Group G: -550 to win, -5000 to advance

It’s no surprise that Sweden tops the list of favorites to win the group, with Italy (+500 to win, -350 to advance) next in line behind them. Through eight World Cup appearances, they’ve only failed to escape the group stage once, back in 2007 when the United States and North Korea both edged them out in Group B.

Expectations

Despite a string of struggles including a 4-0 loss to England in the 2022 Euro semifinals, expectations remain high for the Blue and Yellow as they enter their ninth World Cup tournament. Coach Peter Gerhardsson will look to lead them back to the final after finishing third in his first WWC foray in 2019.

Key player: Kosovare Asllani

While there are plenty of players to highlight from the stacked Swedish side, veteran attacker Asllani will be playing her third World Cup. The 33-year-old has played for plenty of heavy hitters in domestic leagues, including PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and most recently A.C. Milan where she has nine goals in just 16 matches. She’ll be responsible for much of the playmaking on the field for the Blue and Yellow, and armed with strikers such as Fridolina Rolfo and Madelen Janogy, she should be racking up some assists as well as goals of her own.