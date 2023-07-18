2023 World Cup preview: Netherlands look to make another run at final

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is here as the competition gets started on July 20 from Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands are making their third-ever appearance on the big stage as they’ve been drawn into a tough group along with Portugal, USA, and Vietnam. The Dutch will get their group stage campaign started on Sunday, July 23 as they take on Portugal with a kickoff set for 3:30 a.m. ET.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for Netherlands in the World Cup.

Netherlands World Cup 2023 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +2000

Ranked No. 9 in the world, the Netherlands will look to continue improving in this competition each time around. Their first entry into the World Cup was in 2015 when they made it out of the group stage, but lost to Japan in the round of 16. The Dutch side made it all the way to the final in 2019, only to lose to the United States 2-0.

Odds to win/advance from Group E: +250 to win, -1200 to advance

Andries Jonker’s side will come in as one of the favorites to get out of the group, with the only other team ahead of them in the odds being the USA (-350 to win, -10000 to advance). With their impressive track record in World Cup play, I’d expect them to start off their campaign with a win over Portugal and finish in second place in Group E to advance to the knockout rounds.

Expectations

The Netherlands have been playing well as of late, taking down Denmark 2-0 in a friendly followed by a 1-0 loss to Germany despite going toe-to-toe with the No. 2 ranked team. If they can continue that form heading into the tournament down under, they should be expected to make a deep run. Jonker is taking his first crack at the WWC since being appointed as coach last year, and he’ll be expected to at least lead them to the final for the second consecutive time.

Key player: Jill Roord

With Vivianne Miedema (ACL) out with injury, all eyes fall on Roord to lead the Dutch side this year. The 26-year-old midfielder has notched 86 caps for the Orange Lionesses, scoring 21 goals in the process. She helped lead Wolfsburg to the Champions League final despite ultimately losing 3-2 to Barcelona, and will make the move to Manchester City after the World Cup comes to an end.