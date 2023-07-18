2023 World Cup preview: Lionesses in search of first-ever World Cup title

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. England was drawn into Group D along with Denmark, China, and Haiti, though they’re the favorites to finish on top of the group by far. England’s campaign gets started on July 22 with their first match of the group stage against Haiti.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for England in the World Cup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England World Cup 2023 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +350

England are second-favorites to win the World Cup, only behind the USA, who come in at +250. They’re still looking for their first World Cup win, with their best finish coming in 2015 as they ended in third place. This will be their sixth appearance at the WWC, and their fifth consecutive as they chase down that elusive first-ever World Cup trophy.

Odds to win/advance from Group D: -2500 to win, -10000 to advance

It’s no surprise that the Lionesses are the favorites to win the group by a long shot. Denmark is next in line to top the group with odds at +1000, but all signs point to an England win. They’re ranked No. 4 in the world, just behind USA, Germany, and Sweden, and they’ll look to make a deep run this time around after finishing in fourth place in 2019.

Expectations

England will obviously be expected to win the group and make a run all the way to the final, especially with the amount of talent they have across their roster. They’ll be armed with several of the players that saw them run to the semifinal in 2019, including Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, and Mary Earps. While they’ve suffered some setbacks by way of injury, they still have a star-studded roster that should see them make a decent run in this year’s tournament.

Key player: Mary Earps

The 30-year-old has cemented herself as the No. 1 goalkeeper for Sarina Wiegman’s squad, even earning the FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Playing for Manchester United, she’s coming off a banner season that saw her keep 14 clean sheets, a new single season record in WSL play. Earps will hold things down in between the posts for Wiegman’s squad as she’s one of the best shot-stoppers in the women’s game today.