World Cup 2023 Group E Preview: USA faces challenge from Netherlands

Group E of the 2023 women’s World Cup appears to be a two-team race between the United States and Netherlands. Here’s a look at the group featuring the two finalists from 2019.

United States

The United States check into this tournament ranked No. 1 in the world while looking for their third-straight championship. Overall, USA has won 4 World Cups, and they haven’t finished worse than third place.

The Stars and Stripes are favored to win this tournament with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are certainly the team to beat in the entire field, let alone Group E. They have massive -10000 odds to advance to the round of 16.

Netherlands

The Netherlands, which is ranked No. 9 in the world, stand in as the toughest competition for the United States in Group E. The “Orange Lionesses” qualified for their first World Cup in 2015, making it to the round of 16. Then, in 2019, they finished runner-up to the United States.

Now, the Netherlands are looking to finish the job and take home the ultimate prize. They have strong -1200 odds to qualify out of the group stage, likely alongside the United States.

Portugal

This is an absolutely brutal draw for Portugal (ranked No. 21), as they need to finish ahead of at least one of the aforementioned favorites to earn a spot in the round of 16. Because of that, Portugal’s opening matchup (July 23) with the Netherlands is extremely important.

Portugal earned a 0-0 draw in their friendly with England (a top three side) in early July, so perhaps that inspired some confidence heading into this tournament. Still, the deck seems to be stacked against Portugal, as they have +600 odds to advance. That’s an implied probability of only 14.29%.

Vietnam

Vietnam is a true underdog in every sense of the world when it comes to their expectations in Group E. Despite being ranked No. 32 in the world, they’ll face three strong nations, one of which represents the best team in the world.

This is the first time Vietnam has qualified for the Women’s World Cup. The “Golden Star Women Warriors” will get thrown into the action right away, as their first match will come against No. 1 United States on July 21.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win Group E

United States: -350

Netherlands: +250

Portugal: +3000

Vietnam: +50000

Group E Schedule

July 21: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. ET)

July 23: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. ET)

July 26: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. ET)

July 27: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. ET)

Aug. 1: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. ET)

Aug. 1: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. ET)