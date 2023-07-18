World Cup 2023 Group D Preview: England the overwhelming favorite

England are favored to win Group D in the 2023 women’s World Cup, and it’s not even close. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England have the second-best odds (+350) to win the whole tournament, which only narrowly trails the United States’ +250 odds.

However, Group D has a few capable teams motivated to play spoiler. We’ll break down each of these four teams and their path to advance in the sections below.

England

England are one of the best teams in the world, and they are expected to dominate this group. That’s why they have -2500 odds to win Group D, which is far and away the best odds of any team to win their respective group.

Standing in as the European champions, the “Lionesses” have their sights set on achieving their first title at the Women’s World Cup. Anything less than a trip to the final would be considered a disappointment for an English side brimming with expectations.

Denmark

This marks Denmark’s (ranked No. 13 in world) first time qualifying for the World Cup since 2007. The “Red and White” have never made it past the quarterfinals in this tournament, and they have a difficult path to make that happen in 2023.

However, there’s some hope for Denmark. Despite England checking with massive odds to win Group D, Denmark has -300 odds to advance to the knockout round, most likely as the group runner-up to England.

China

China check in ranked No. 14 in the latest FIFA standings. The “Steel Roses” finished runner-up to the United States in 1999, but haven’t come close to the final since then.

The odds suggest that it will be an uphill climb for China to make that type of run in 2023. The Steel Roses have +200 odds to advance to the round of 16, which is behind England and Denmark in Group B.

Having said that, Denmark and China are expected to fight for the runner-up spot in Group D behind the favored Lionesses. That makes the opening matchup between these sides (on July 22) an extremely crucial game.

Haiti

Haiti enters the 2023 women’s World Cup ranked No. 53 in the latest FIFA standings. This is the first time they have qualified for the event, and they’ll look to make the most of it while playing the role of underdog.

Just how big of an underdog is Haiti? Well, DraftKings Sportsbook gives them longshot +4000 odds to advance to the Round of 16. That’s an implied probability of 2.44%.

Haiti’s first game is against overwhelming Group D favorite, England, so they’ll have a chance to prove themselves against elite competition right away.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win Group D

England: -2500

Denmark: +1000

China: +2800

Haiti: +10000

Group D Schedule

July 22: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. ET)

July 22: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. ET)

July 28: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. ET)

July 28: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. ET)

Aug. 1: China vs. England (7 a.m. ET)

Aug. 1: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. ET)