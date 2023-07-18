2023 World Cup preview: USWNT expected to win third straight title

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup officially gets underway on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand while the United States Women’s National Team will look to defend their title. They took home the trophy in the last two tournaments, and another win this year would mark their fifth trophy overall. They’re already the most successful country in WWC history. The Americans get their group stage campaign started on July 21 against Vietnam in Group E.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for USWNT in the World Cup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA World Cup 2023 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +250

The Americans are once again favored to win the entire tournament, which surprises nobody as they’re still ranked No. 1 in the world. They’ve made it to the final five times with their only loss coming in 2011 against Japan in a penalty shootout.

Odds to win/advance from Group E: -350 to win, -10000 to advance

While the No.9-ranked Netherlands will look to give the USWNT a bit of a challenge (+250 to top the group), the Americans are by far the favorites to advance to the knockout stage. The group is rounded out by No. 21 Portugal and No. 32 Vietnam, both of which the USWNT are expected to handle with relative ease in the group stage.

Expectations

Truthfully, the American women are expected to win the tournament for a fifth time as they’ve been the No. 1 ranked team in the world for years. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has stated that anything less than another World Cup title will essentially be a disappointment, especially with a three-peat on the line. No team in the men’s or women’s tournaments have ever won three in a row, so Andonovski and company will look to make history down under.

Key player: Alex Morgan

While there are a plethora of players that could be featured as the key player, Morgan is still an easy choice as she’s been a staple in the USWNT squad since 2010. The 34-year-old will be playing her fourth World Cup and recently passed the 200-cap mark while her international goal total is up to 121. She’s one of the main faces on the squad and has been named captain for the World Cup along with Lindsey Horan.