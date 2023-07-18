World Cup 2023 Group A Preview: Is Norway the team to beat?

The 2023 women’s World Cup starts on July 20 with a Group A matchup between co-host New Zealand and Norway. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Norway is the team to beat in this group, so we should have an interesting matchup with New Zealand playing the role of underdog in front of a home crowd.

In the following sections, we will examine the remaining teams in Group A and their chances of advancing to the next round.

Norway

Norway stand at No. 12 in the current FIFA rankings, which is the highest of this group. They have qualified for every 2omen’s World Cup, making it to the knockout round all but once. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they have an excellent chance to advance to the next round, holding -2000 odds in that regard.

Even though Norway has a great chance to advance to the knockout round, they hold longshot +4000 odds to win the tournament, which ranks 11th on the odds board.

Switzerland

Switzerland is No. 20 in the latest FIFA rankings, and they have the second-best odds to win Group A. Switzerland made the knockout round in 2015, but then failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives them -150 odds to advance to the Knockout Round in the upcoming 2023 tournament, which implies a 60% chance of the Swiss making it through.

New Zealand

New Zealand step in as a co-host in this tournament (with Australia), and they are No. 26 in the current FIFA rankings. If we read between the betting lines, Norway is favored to win this group, and the second spot is up for grabs between Switzerland and New Zealand. Speaking to that, New Zealand has -120 odds to advance to the knockout round.

The head-to-head matchup against Switzerland on July 30 could determine which of these sides makes it through.

Philippines

The Philippines checks in as the clear underdog in this group. They are ranked No. 46 in the world while holding longshot +10000 odds to advance to the next round. This is the first ever Women’s World Cup appearances for the Philippines, and they’ll look to notch an upset or two in order to give themselves a chance at advancing to the Knockout Round.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win Group A

Norway: -300

Switzerland: +475

New Zealand: +500

Phillippines: +50000

Group A Schedule

July 20: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m. ET)

July 21: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. ET)

July 25: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. ET)

July 25: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. ET)

July 30: Norway vs. Philipines (3 a.m. ET)

July 30: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. ET)