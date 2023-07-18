Predicting who will advance out of Group H in 2023 World Cup

Group H at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup has a clear favorite as No. 2 Germany is expected to easily top the group. They’re joined by No. 17 South Korea, No. 25 Colombia, and No. 72 Morocco as the other three teams will battle it out for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Ahead of all the action in Australia and New Zealand, we’re taking a closer look at Group H’s odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group H winner odds

Germany: -1600

Colombia: +1100

South Korea: +1800

Morocco: +15000

While Germany is expected to roll straight over all three other teams in this lopsided group, they can’t afford to become complacent and expect those results handed to them on a silver platter. It would be the shock of a lifetime if they didn’t advance out of the group, but the odds of that happening are, well, incredibly slim.

While Morocco should consider themselves successful already just by qualifying for their first World Cup, chances of them advancing are slim to none as Colombia and South Korea will likely end up being the teams fighting for the second place spot in Group H. Those two sides will meet on Monday, July 24 in a pivotal match that will set the tone for both of them for the rest of the group stage.

Who will advance?

I’m obviously picking Germany to win the group and advance fairly easily, but I wrestled a bit between Colombia and South Korea as to who will fill that second spot. The Colombians are coming off a couple disappointing draws in friendly play to China and Panama as they’ve only won once in their last five outings. South Korea has won three of their last five, but the two they lost were to top talents Italy and Belgium.

It’s a tough call, but I think I’ll stick with the odds here and pick Colombia to make it through with Germany.

Picks: Germany, Colombia