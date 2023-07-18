Predicting who will advance out of Group G in 2023 World Cup

Group G is comprised of a healthy mix of heavy hitters and underdogs with No. 3 Sweden, No. 16 Italy, No. 28 Argentina, and No. 54 South Africa pitted against each other. Sweden are the obvious favorites to top the group with Italy not too far behind, but Argentina could give the Italians a run for their money if they can find a good run of form.

Ahead of the action from Australia and New Zealand, let’s take a closer look at Group G’s odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group G winner odds

Sweden: -550

Italy: +500

Argentina: +1600

South Africa: +6500

Sweden has participated in every World Cup since its inception in 1991, but the title has eluded them as their best finish came in 2003 as the runners-up. They’ve been chasing the final ever since then but haven’t made their return yet. They’re expected top the group, but the Italians will hope to finish on top as well as they’ve had a successful string of matches. Italy cruised through WWC qualifying, winning nine and losing just one of their matches while only giving up two goals throughout the competition.

While Sweden and Italy are expected to advance, don’t write off Argentina quite yet. La Albiceleste have won six of their last seven outings, including a 3-1 win over Paraguay to secure third place in the Copa America Femenina last year. Their only loss since then came via a penalty shootout against Venezuela in a friendly back in April.

Who will advance?

The risk-taker in me wants to pick Argentina filling that second spot, but my gut is telling me the favorites are the right call to advance out of Group G in the end.

Picks: Sweden, Italy