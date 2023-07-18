Predicting who will advance out of Group F in 2023 World Cup

Group F at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup has two clear favorites and two clear underdogs, like several of the groups in this year’s tournament. No. 5 France and No. 8 Brazil are expected to top the group, while No. 43 Jamaica and No. 52 Panama are heavy underdogs as they look to pull off an upset or two.

Ahead of the action in Australia and New Zealand, let’s take a closer look at Group F’s odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group F winner odds

France: -200

Brazil: +150

Jamaica: +4000

Panama: +25000

France and Brazil will meet on July 29 as all eyes will be on two of the heavy hitters in the tournament. They’ve met twice in the last few years, with France taking the win on both occasions despite some very competitive play from the Brazilians. Marta is playing her sixth and final World Cup with Brazil as the 37-year-old made the announcement earlier this month. To go out with a trophy would be a dream, but Brazil have plenty of stiff competition along the way.

Jamaica could potentially be a darkhorse of the group, led by Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who has scored a staggering 55 goals in just 38 matches for the Reggae Girlz. They’re coming off a disappointing run in the CAC Women’s Games, where they lost two of their three group stage matches by multiple goals.

Who will advance?

I’m backing the odds-on favorites here as it seems all but guaranteed that France and Brazil will go through, unless Jamaica or Panama can pull off enough of a miraculous upset to send one of the others home.

Picks: France, Brazil