Predicting who will advance out of Group E in 2023 World Cup

Group E in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup consists of the United States, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam with two clear favorites to advance onto the knockout rounds. The Americans will look to defend their title as they’re the clear favorites to win the entire tournament, which would mark their third consecutive world championship.

Ahead of the action in Australia and New Zealand, let’s take a closer look at Group E’s odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group E winner odds

USA: -350

Netherlands: +250

Portugal: +3000

Vietnam: +50000

The United States are not only the favorites to top the group, but they come in at +250 as the favorites to win this year’s World Cup. Led by the likes of Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, and Lindsey Horan, the American women are looking to secure their fifth World Cup title and their third consecutive after bringing home the trophy in 2015 and 2019.

The Netherlands will be eager for a rematch with the USA after losing 2-0 in the 2019 final in France. It was the Dutch side’s second appearance in the World Cup and their first time making it to the final. The Orange Lionesses are heavily favored to advance out of the group with the Americans as they look to make a deep run.

Unfortunately for Portugal and Vietnam, they’re not expected to get out of the group stage as the USA and Netherlands are too formidable of opponents to even give them a real fighting chance. It’s also both team’s first appearances in a World Cup, so they’ll already be able to hold their heads high just by qualifying.

Who will advance?

I’m sticking with the favorites here as it seems like a no-brainer for the USA and the Netherlands to take the top two spots.

Picks: USA, Netherlands