Predicting who will advance out of Group D in 2023 World Cup

In Group D of the 2023 women’s World Cup, England is the overwhelming favorite to secure the top spot. However, upsets are always possible in tournament settings with only three matches in group play. Denmark and China are expected to battle for the second advancing spot, while Haiti is considered the underdog in the group, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s look at the odds below and make our predictions for which teams will make it to the Round of 16.

Group D winner odds

England: -2500

Denmark: +1000

China: +2800

Haiti: +10000

Remember when I said England was the overwhelming favorite? Yeah, I wasn’t joking. The “Lionesses” are basically a shoo-in to win this group and advance to the round of 16. In fact, England could realistically push to the final, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists has USA vs. England as the highest odds when it comes to the “Name the Final” prop bet.

Denmark, positioned at No. 13, and China, at No. 14, are expected to contend for the runner-up spot in Group B. The crucial opening match between these teams on July 22 will play a pivotal role in determining their chances of advancing in the group. Haiti will try to mix into that as a spoiler.

Who will advance?

It’s hard to not go with the chalk here, meaning I’m taking England and Denmark for the European one-two punch in Group D. So many things can happen in these early matches, but England is the far superior team, and Denmark should be able to beat out China in the match to decide the second knockout spot from this group.

Picks: England, Denmark