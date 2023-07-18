Predicting who will advance out of Group C in 2023 World Cup

Group C in the upcoming 2023 women’s World Cup brings together a mix of formidable teams and potential darkhorses. Spain, currently ranked among the top three favorites to win the tournament, enters as the frontrunner with the third-best odds to win the World Cup. However, they face competition from fellow group members such as Japan, Zambia, and Costa Rica, making this group a potentially tricky one to navigate.

In this article, we analyze the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, offering predictions and insights into the teams most likely to advance from Group C.

Group C winner odds

Spain: -650

Japan: +400

Zambia: +6500

Costa Rica: +50000

Spain (No. 6 in the world rankings) enters the tournament as a strong contender led by Alexia Putellas, who is a two-time Ballon d’Or winner. Stepping in as the main challenger to “La Roja” is Japan, which ranks No. 11 in the world. Zambia (No. 77) showcases their recent impressive performance from the 2021 Olympics, while Costa Rica (No. 36) is a true longshot that has now qualified for two of the last three World Cups.

Who will advance?

As mentioned earlier, the competition in this group primarily revolves around Spain and Japan, given their high world rankings. Nonetheless, Zambia’s potent attacking prowess should not be overlooked, as they have the potential to surprise and cause upsets. Still, I’m taking the favorites to take care of business in Group C and potentially beyond.

Picks: Spain, Japan