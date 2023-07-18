Predicting who will advance out of Group B in 2023 World Cup

Group B of the 2023 women’s World Cup presents an interesting pod led by one of the co-hosts of the tournament, Australia. Canada comes in as a top contender with Ireland and Nigeria looking to play spoiler.

Using the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, we form our predictions on which teams will advance to the next round.

Group B winner odds

Australia: -200

Canada: +195

Ireland: +1600

Nigeria: +3000

Australia holds the best odds (-200) to win the group and heavy odds (-1100) to advance to the knockout round. Led by superstar Sam Kerr, the “Matildas” also hold the sixth-best odds (+1200) to win the entire tournament.

Canada, ranked No. 7 in FIFA standings, is expected to join Australia in advancing, with -500 odds to reach the knockout round. Canada clinched the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics.

Ireland, ranked No. 22, is a slight underdog (+350 odds) to qualify from Group B, while Nigeria, ranked No. 40, faces challenging odds (+550) to progress beyond the Group Stage despite their consistent participation in previous World Cups.

Who will advance?

We are taking the odds-on favorites, Australia and Canada, to advance to the round of 16. In fact, the Canadians make for an interesting bet at +195 odds to win Group B. That’s not changing Australia, which is ready to make a run as co-hosts. Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer for men and women, aims to lead Canada once more following their gold medal victory at the 2021 Olympics.

Picks: Australia, Canada