Predicting who will advance out of Group A in 2023 World Cup

Group A in the upcoming 2023 women’s World Cup is made up of Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand, and the Philippines. While Norway is the favored team, the race for the second spot is highly competitive. With New Zealand as one of the co-hosts, the excitement surrounding their performance adds to the anticipation.

This article examines the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, offering predictions on the teams that are likely to advance from Group A in the 2023 World Cup.

Group A winner odds

Norway: -300

Switzerland: +475

New Zealand: +500

Philippines: +50000

Group A in the 2023 World Cup features Norway (No. 12 in the world rankings), Switzerland (No. 20), New Zealand (No. 26), and the Philippines (No. 46). As you can see above, Norway have the best odds to win the group, and they are -2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to make it out of the group overall.

Switzerland and New Zealand have competitive chances (-150 and -120 odds, respectively) of advancing to the round of 16. The Philippines face longshot odds (+10000 to make it out of the group) as the underdogs make their first World Cup appearance.

Who will advance?

It’s relatively safe to put Norway as one of the two teams advancing from Group A. However, finding the second team is difficult. We’ll give a slight edge to the co-hosts, New Zealand, who are trying to inspire a women’s soccer revolution with this year’s tournament. That could be enough to put them over the top and into the round of 16. Their July 30 match against the Swiss could be the decider.

Picks: Norway, New Zealand