World Cup 2023 odds: Brazil’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

Despite the illustrious history of their men’s team, the Brazilian women have yet to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. They were runner-up in 2007, and there’s a path for Brazil to make another run in 2023. We’ll break it down below while looking at Brazil’s chances to advance out of their group while moving toward the finals.

Brazil World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +2500

Brazil carries +2500 odds to win the World Cup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s the ninth-highest of any nation participating in this tournament, which corresponds with Brazil’s current No. 9 position in the current FIFA rankings.

Odds to win Group F: +150

Group F appears to be a two-team race between France and Brazil. The French, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, are slightly favored to win this group, but it’s close. Brazil and France will meet each other in the second group match in a contest that could decide who finishes atop this pod.

Odds to advance out of Group F: -1400

Regardless of who wins the group, both Brazil and France are expected to advance to the round of 16. However, that’s much easier said than done, as both powers will look to fend off upsets from Jamaica and Panama. After all, one poor showing could sink a team, even in the group stage.

Predicted finish: Lose in quarterfinal

This is an optimistic stance on Brazil. Whoever wins Group F (likely between Brazil and France) has a nice path to the quarterfinal. Well, it’s better than most.

The key is for Brazil to win the group, which I believe they can. From here, they would avoid Germany and/or England until the quarterfinal round as long as those two nations win their respective groups. That creates winnable matchups for Brazil against the likes of Colombia, South Korea or Denmark to make it to the quarters.

Led by legendary 37-year-old midfielder, Marta, the Brazilians could make a serious run but a quarterfinal exit seems most likely.