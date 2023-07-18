World Cup 2023 odds: Sweden’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

Ranked third in the world, Sweden enters the 2023 women’s World Cup as a team to watch. With a solid defense, experienced squad, and game-breaking ability, Sweden’s odds present an opportunity to make a deep tournament run.

In this article, we explore their chances of advancing from the group stage and potentially winning the competition with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +1400

Despite ranking third in the FIFA standings, Sweden only has the seventh-best odds to win the 2023 World Cup. Some of that is due to how the bracket is set up, as Sweden is on a collision course with both Spain and the United States if they make it past the knockout round.

Odds to win Group G: -550

Sweden has the best odds to win Group G at -550. Italy checks in with the highest potential to supersede them, and Argentina is an interesting sleeper in this cluster. South Africa is the longshot of Group G with +6500 odds to come out on top.

Odds to advance out of Group G: -5000

Regardless of whether Sweden secures first place in the group or finishes as a runner-up, their chances of advancing to the knockout stage are incredibly high. The odds of -5000 imply a staggering 98% probability of Sweden progressing in the tournament.

Predicted finish: Lose in quarterfinal

Despite the potential to make things interesting, our prediction is that Sweden will exit the women’s World Cup at the quarterfinal stage. Their path includes facing tough opponents like the United States or Spain if they make it to the quarterfinal round, and a match like that could be too steep of a mountain to climb.