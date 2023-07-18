World Cup 2023 odds: Netherlands’ chances to advance out of group, win tournament

Heading into the 2023 women’s World Cup, the Netherlands will look to build upon their runner-up performance in 2019. Of course, the Dutch lost to the United States in the final, and they will have a rematch with the Americans in the group stage this time around.

Below, we’ll analyze the Netherlands’ odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) to advance out of Group E and win the tournament.

Netherlands World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +2000

The Netherlands, currently positioned at No. 9 in the global rankings, is looking to make it back to the finals for the second straight World Cup. Renowned as the “Orange Lionesses,” the Dutch team has a difficult path to replicate their success from 2019, and it starts in the group stage with the two-time reigning champions, United States, situated in the same pod.

Odds to win Group E: +250

The United States are favored to win Group E, and the Americans also have the best odds to win the overall tournament. However, USWNT isn’t favored by as much as some people may think when it comes to winning Group E. USA has -350 odds with the Dutch right on their heels at +250 odds to take first in this four-team pod.

Odds to advance out of Group E: -1400

Regardless of who claims the top spot in Group E, it’s expected that the United States and the Netherlands will both advance to the next round. The winner faces the runner-up from Group G (Sweden, Italy, South Africa, Argentina) while the second place finisher would take on the Group G champion in the Knockout Stage.

Predicted finish: Lose in round of 16

Our prediction has the Netherlands advancing out of Group E in the runner-up spot behind USWNT. From here, the Dutch could meet Sweden (ranked No. 3 in the world) in the round of 16, which would represent a tough matchup for the Orange Lionesses. It’s also worth noting that the Netherlands are without their top goalscorer, Vivianne Miedema, due to an ACL tear. That could limit their upside in this tournament.