World Cup 2023 odds: France’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

France has yet to secure a World Cup title throughout the tournament’s history, but with one of the deeper talent pools among this year’s qualified teams, they could prove to be a dark-horse candidate to reach the World Cup final in 2023. Below, we’ll break down France’s chances of a deep run by looking at the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

France World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +1000

Les Bleues hold the fifth-best odds to win the World Cup, behind the United States (+250), England (+350), Spain (+450), and Germany (+650). This is a country with one of the best talent pools heading into the World Cup, though for a moment there was a controversy around whether stars such as Wendie Renard, Marie Antoinette-Katoto, and Kadidiatou Diani would suit up. After it was resolved, the three confirmed their playing status in the tournament.

Odds to win Group F: -200

France is the favorite to win Group F, but Brazil is not far behind with +150 odds. Jamaica (+4000) and Panama (+25000) are distant third and fourth, though both nations have ample experience and could give any team in this group a run for their money through the group stage.

Odds to advance out of Group F: -2500

Les Bleues hold the best odds to advance out of Group F, with Brazil (-1400) holding the second-best odds. Jamaica is listed at +500, which speaks to their advantage of having star Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw on the squad following her highly-successful season with Manchester City. Panama at +2200 feels like a long shot to advance onto the knockout stages, though they should not go down easily.

Predicted finish: Lose in semifinal

France has yet to win a World Cup in the tournament’s history, and their closest shot came when they were hosts of the 2019 competition, as they made it to the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual champions United States. They did take a leap forward at Euro 2022 last year, but based on the bracket set up I think the semifinals is where their campaign will end.

If they can win Group F, they will face the runners-up of Group H which likely means avoiding Germany at this stage. If they advance to the quarterfinals, it’s either the Group B winners or the runners-up of Group D, with Canada as a likely candidate. If they can survive this stage, then a clash with either England or Germany would likely await them, and I think either of the latter two has enough talent to beat France.