World Cup 2023 odds: Germany’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

Germany enters the 2023 women’s World Cup tournament with a storied history and high expectations. With two championships to their name, including their most recent triumph in 2007, Germany aims to add another title to their collection. Below, we’ll examine Germany’s chances of making that happen while looking at the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +650

Germany carries the fourth-best odds (+650) to win the tournament. The United States is first with +250 odds, then England at +350, and Spain is third with +450 odds. Germany is positioned on the opposite side of the bracket from the United States and Spain. However, there is a possibility of facing their European rival, England, in the quarterfinals or semifinals if they progress that far.

Odds to win Group H: -1600

Germany’s -1600 odds to win its group is the second-highest mark of the tournament. Only England (in Group D) is favored more, as the Lionesses have -2500 odds to finish atop their pod.

Odds to advance out of Group H: -5000

The Germans are expected to advance out of Group H some way or another, but finishing first in the pod seems like the most likely outcome. Looking at the other teams in the group, Colombia and South Korea will likely battle it out for second place while Morocco stand in as a true underdog.

Predicted finish: Lose in quarterfinal

Germany certainly has the ability to go the distance, and that wouldn’t be a surprising scenario. If the Germans finish first in their group, they’ll play the runner-up of France, Brazil, Jamaica, and Panama in the knockout stage. Germany could be on a collision course with England in the quarterfinals, which would represent a rematch of the Euro 2022 finals where England won.