World Cup 2023 odds: England’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

As the highly anticipated 2023 women’s World Cup approaches, England emerges as a prominent force to reckon with. In this article, we’ll examine England’s contender status by looking at relevant odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Can the Lionesses win the whole thing?

England World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +350

England boasts the second-best odds (+350) to win the tournament, with the United States leading at +250. Trailing closely behind are Spain (+450) and Germany (+650). The Lionesses find themselves on the opposite side of the bracket from top teams like the United States and Spain, potentially setting the stage for an exciting title matchup.

Odds to win Group D: -2500

England is highly anticipated to dominate Group D. With -2500 odds, they hold the strongest chance among every team in the tournament to win their respective group.

Within Group D, Denmark (ranked No. 13) and China (No. 14) are expected to compete for second place, while Haiti plays the role of underdog in their first women’s World Cup appearance.

Odds to advance out of Group D: -10000

Unsurprisingly, England’s odds of advancing from the group stage are also remarkably high. Should England emerge as winners of Group D, they would face the runner-up of Group B in the Knockout Stage. Group D consists of Australia, Canada, Austria, and Ireland.

Predicted finish: Runner-up or champion

Our prediction is that England will reach the final of the women’s World Cup, but ultimately could fall short of victory while potentially facing the United States in the title game. While the Lionesses path to the final won’t be easy, England is likely to be favored in all of those matchups.