World Cup 2023 odds: Spain’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

Spain has emerged as one of the top three favorites to win the 2023 women’s World Cup, which starts on July 20. However, Spain’s women’s team has yet to advance past the round of 16 in the World Cup. This upcoming tournament represents their greatest opportunity to make a significant breakthrough.

Let’s take a look at their odds to advance from the group and win the whole thing via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +450

Ranked No. 6 in the world, Spain is anticipated to have a strong performance in the tournament, guided by double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. With +450 odds, Spain is positioned third in terms of winning the tournament, with the United States leading at +250 and England following at +350.

Odds to win Group C: -650

Spain is considered a heavy favorite with -650 odds to win Group B, which includes Japan, Zambia, and Costa Rica. Checking in with a No. 11 world ranking, Japan is expected to be Spain’s main competition in the group.

Odds to advance out of Group C: -20000

Spain’s odds of -20000 to advance to the Knockout Stage are the highest among all teams in the tournament, proving the notion of a two-team race between Spain and Japan for the top spot in the group. Zambia and Costa Rica are considered longshots to progress beyond the initial stage.

Predicted finish: Lose in semifinal

If Spain and the United States win their groups, they could potentially meet in the semifinal round. Our prediction is that the United States will prevail in the semifinal matchup, but that would still represent Spain’s best finish in World Cup history.