World Cup 2023 odds: USWNT’s chances to advance out of group, win tournament

As the 2023 women’s World Cup approaches, we evaluate the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) and their prospects in the tournament. With their impressive track record and status as reigning champions, we assess their likelihood of advancing from the group stage and securing another title. All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA World Cup 2023 Odds

Odds to win World Cup: +250

The United States has the best odds to win the women’s World Cup for a third straight time. Their +250 odds to bring home the trophy rest slightly ahead of England (+350), Spain (+450), and Germany (+650) as the other top contenders.

Odds to win Group E: -350

These odds are shorter than what people might have expected. USWNT is expected to get a strong challenge from the Netherlands, who have +250 odds to win this group. Portugal is a potential sleeper in this group while Vietnam has longshot odds of +50000 to win Group E.

Odds to advance out of Group E: -10000

Despite the possibility of not winning Group E, it is highly anticipated that the United States will at least secure a runner-up position and advance to the knockout stage. The odds of -10000 indicate an implied probability of 98% for the USWNT to progress to the next round.

Predicted finish: Win the title

It comes as no surprise that the USWNT is favored to secure their third consecutive title. However, their status as favorites is not as dominant as some may think, considering potential challenging matchups against Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands on the path to the finals.

Nevertheless, the United States has never finished below third place in this tournament, and it is unlikely that they will deviate from their impressive track record in 2023.