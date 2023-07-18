 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 16: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 16 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Yellow jersey, race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Jumbo - Visma and White jersey of best young rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates cross the finish line of stage fifteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 179km stage from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc 1379m / #UCIWT / on July 16, 2023 in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France is headed into the home stretch. The peloton wrapped up the second rest day of the race and the next day off comes at the end once the cyclists have reached the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The first stage coming out of the rest day will be an individual time-trial. Stage 16 is 22.4 kilometers long and runs from Passy to Combloux. The time trial starts at 7:05 a.m. ET when Michael Mørkøv begins the course. Each cyclist will start between a minute and two minutes after the prior cyclist. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard will be the final two cyclists to start the time-trial. Pogačar gets going at 9:58 a.m. and Vingegaard gets started at 10 a.m.

The course doesn’t have any lengthy, huge climbs like in the mountains, but it finishes with a 2.5 kilometer ascent at 9.4%. That could be where Pogačar claims the yellow jersey or Vingegaard holds him off and improves his chances of winning it for the second straight year.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 6:50 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 62 hours, 34 minutes, 17 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 10 seconds back
  3. Carlos Rodriguez — 5 minutes, 21 seconds back
  4. Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 40 seconds back
  5. Jai Hindley — 6 minutes, 38 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 16 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar +100
Jonas Vingegaard +125
Wout Van Aert +600
Adam Yates +1600
Simon Yates +5000
Remi Cavagna +5000
Mattias Skjelmose +5000
Carlos Rodriguez +8000
Tom Pidcock +10000
Mikkel Bjerg +10000
Stefan Kung +13000
Jonathan Castroviejo +13000
Fred Wright +13000
Pello Bilbao +15000
Matthieu Van Der Poel +15000
Alexey Lutsenko +20000
Sepp Kuss +20000
Kasper Asgreen +20000
Michal Kwiatkowski +25000
Matteo Jorgenson +25000
Jai Hindley +25000
Dylan Van Baarle +25000
Wout Poels +30000
Nelson Oliveira +30000
Lawson Craddock +30000
Marc Soler +40000
Christophe Laporte +40000
Felix Grossschartner +40000
Alberto Bettiol +50000
Soren Kragh Andersen +50000
Rigoberto Uran +50000
Soren Waerenskjold +50000
Pierre Latour +50000
Neilson Powless +50000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +50000
Wilco Kelderman +50000
Julian Alaphilippe +50000
Ion Izagirre +50000
Ben O'Connor +50000
Victor Campenaerts +60000
Nils Politt +60000
Benjamin Thomas +80000
Yves Lampaert +80000
Thibaut Pinot +80000
Matej Mohoric +80000
Luke Durbridge +80000
Krists Neilands +80000
Emanuel Buchmann +80000
David Gaudu +80000
Chris Harper +80000
Andrey Amador +80000
Bob Jungels +80000
Felix Gall +80000
Egan Bernal +100000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +100000
Tiesj Benoot +100000
Rafal Majka +100000
Omar Fraile +100000
Nikias Arndt +100000
Nathan Van Hooydonck +100000
Mikel Landa +100000
Vegard Stake Laengen +100000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +100000
Mads Pedersen +100000
Jack Haig +100000
Hugo Houle +100000
Guillaume Martin +100000
Giulio Ciccone +100000
Gorka Izagirre +100000
Dylan Teuns +100000
Anthony Perez +100000
Alex Aranburu +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -120
Tadej Pogačar: +100
Adam Yates: +4000
Carlos Rodriguez: +5000
Jai Hindley: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

