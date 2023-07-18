Tour de France, Stage 16: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France is headed into the home stretch. The peloton wrapped up the second rest day of the race and the next day off comes at the end once the cyclists have reached the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
The first stage coming out of the rest day will be an individual time-trial. Stage 16 is 22.4 kilometers long and runs from Passy to Combloux. The time trial starts at 7:05 a.m. ET when Michael Mørkøv begins the course. Each cyclist will start between a minute and two minutes after the prior cyclist. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard will be the final two cyclists to start the time-trial. Pogačar gets going at 9:58 a.m. and Vingegaard gets started at 10 a.m.
The course doesn’t have any lengthy, huge climbs like in the mountains, but it finishes with a 2.5 kilometer ascent at 9.4%. That could be where Pogačar claims the yellow jersey or Vingegaard holds him off and improves his chances of winning it for the second straight year.
TV schedule
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 6:50 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 62 hours, 34 minutes, 17 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 10 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 5 minutes, 21 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 40 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 6 minutes, 38 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 16 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|+100
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+125
|Wout Van Aert
|+600
|Adam Yates
|+1600
|Simon Yates
|+5000
|Remi Cavagna
|+5000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+5000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+8000
|Tom Pidcock
|+10000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+10000
|Stefan Kung
|+13000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+13000
|Fred Wright
|+13000
|Pello Bilbao
|+15000
|Matthieu Van Der Poel
|+15000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+20000
|Sepp Kuss
|+20000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+20000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+25000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+25000
|Jai Hindley
|+25000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+25000
|Wout Poels
|+30000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+30000
|Lawson Craddock
|+30000
|Marc Soler
|+40000
|Christophe Laporte
|+40000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+40000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+50000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+50000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+50000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+50000
|Pierre Latour
|+50000
|Neilson Powless
|+50000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+50000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+50000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+50000
|Ion Izagirre
|+50000
|Ben O'Connor
|+50000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+60000
|Nils Politt
|+60000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+80000
|Yves Lampaert
|+80000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+80000
|Matej Mohoric
|+80000
|Luke Durbridge
|+80000
|Krists Neilands
|+80000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+80000
|David Gaudu
|+80000
|Chris Harper
|+80000
|Andrey Amador
|+80000
|Bob Jungels
|+80000
|Felix Gall
|+80000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+100000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+100000
|Rafal Majka
|+100000
|Omar Fraile
|+100000
|Nikias Arndt
|+100000
|Nathan Van Hooydonck
|+100000
|Mikel Landa
|+100000
|Vegard Stake Laengen
|+100000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+100000
|Mads Pedersen
|+100000
|Jack Haig
|+100000
|Hugo Houle
|+100000
|Guillaume Martin
|+100000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+100000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+100000
|Dylan Teuns
|+100000
|Anthony Perez
|+100000
|Alex Aranburu
|+100000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -120
Tadej Pogačar: +100
Adam Yates: +4000
Carlos Rodriguez: +5000
Jai Hindley: +15000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300