Tour de France, Stage 16: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France is headed into the home stretch. The peloton wrapped up the second rest day of the race and the next day off comes at the end once the cyclists have reached the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The first stage coming out of the rest day will be an individual time-trial. Stage 16 is 22.4 kilometers long and runs from Passy to Combloux. The time trial starts at 7:05 a.m. ET when Michael Mørkøv begins the course. Each cyclist will start between a minute and two minutes after the prior cyclist. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard will be the final two cyclists to start the time-trial. Pogačar gets going at 9:58 a.m. and Vingegaard gets started at 10 a.m.

The course doesn’t have any lengthy, huge climbs like in the mountains, but it finishes with a 2.5 kilometer ascent at 9.4%. That could be where Pogačar claims the yellow jersey or Vingegaard holds him off and improves his chances of winning it for the second straight year.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 18

Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 62 hours, 34 minutes, 17 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 10 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 5 minutes, 21 seconds back Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 40 seconds back Jai Hindley — 6 minutes, 38 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 16 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar +100 Jonas Vingegaard +125 Wout Van Aert +600 Adam Yates +1600 Simon Yates +5000 Remi Cavagna +5000 Mattias Skjelmose +5000 Carlos Rodriguez +8000 Tom Pidcock +10000 Mikkel Bjerg +10000 Stefan Kung +13000 Jonathan Castroviejo +13000 Fred Wright +13000 Pello Bilbao +15000 Matthieu Van Der Poel +15000 Alexey Lutsenko +20000 Sepp Kuss +20000 Kasper Asgreen +20000 Michal Kwiatkowski +25000 Matteo Jorgenson +25000 Jai Hindley +25000 Dylan Van Baarle +25000 Wout Poels +30000 Nelson Oliveira +30000 Lawson Craddock +30000 Marc Soler +40000 Christophe Laporte +40000 Felix Grossschartner +40000 Alberto Bettiol +50000 Soren Kragh Andersen +50000 Rigoberto Uran +50000 Soren Waerenskjold +50000 Pierre Latour +50000 Neilson Powless +50000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +50000 Wilco Kelderman +50000 Julian Alaphilippe +50000 Ion Izagirre +50000 Ben O'Connor +50000 Victor Campenaerts +60000 Nils Politt +60000 Benjamin Thomas +80000 Yves Lampaert +80000 Thibaut Pinot +80000 Matej Mohoric +80000 Luke Durbridge +80000 Krists Neilands +80000 Emanuel Buchmann +80000 David Gaudu +80000 Chris Harper +80000 Andrey Amador +80000 Bob Jungels +80000 Felix Gall +80000 Egan Bernal +100000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +100000 Tiesj Benoot +100000 Rafal Majka +100000 Omar Fraile +100000 Nikias Arndt +100000 Nathan Van Hooydonck +100000 Mikel Landa +100000 Vegard Stake Laengen +100000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +100000 Mads Pedersen +100000 Jack Haig +100000 Hugo Houle +100000 Guillaume Martin +100000 Giulio Ciccone +100000 Gorka Izagirre +100000 Dylan Teuns +100000 Anthony Perez +100000 Alex Aranburu +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -120

Tadej Pogačar: +100

Adam Yates: +4000

Carlos Rodriguez: +5000

Jai Hindley: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300