Cam Whitmore wins 2023 Summer League MVP award

The Rockets forward was named MVP ahead of Monday’s final.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals - Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Cam Whitmore of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals on July 16, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore has been named 2023 Summer League MVP, per NBA PR. Whitmore has been a dominant force offensively for the Rockets during the Las Vegas showcase, averaging 20.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he was +1600 to win the honor when the initial Summer League MVP odds were released.

This is a nice honor for Whitmore, especially after you consider his fall on draft night. The Villanova product was considered a high lottery pick at one point, even being mentioned as a top-5 selection. However, he slid late in the process and was available when the Rockets were back up with the No. 20 selection. Houston could’ve gotten an absolute steal at that spot, and winning Summer League MVP is a good start.

Whitmore will have some work to do to get consistent rotation minutes, and he’ll likely be behind Dillon Brooks in the rotation. However, if the Rockets are out of the playoff picture, Whitmore could see more usage later on in the season.

