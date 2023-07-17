Minor League Prospect Report, Week 16: Christian Encarnacion-Strand gets the call

The second half is officially underway around MLB, and if you’re wondering whether teams are feeling the urgency — either to bank wins ahead of the trade deadline or to see what they have as they look toward 2024 and beyond — well, just look at all the prospect debuts we’ve been treated to since the All-Star break. The Oakland Athletics were first, calling up top catching prospect Tyler Soderstrom (as well as solid infield prospect Zach Gelof) for their Major League debuts this weekend. The Pittsburgh Pirates followed suit with an exciting catching prospect of their own, finally calling up Endy Rodriguez — and top pitching prospect Quinn Priester — ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Guardians. The Cincinnati Reds, however, saved the best for last, calling up elite slugger Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A to give their suddenly moribund offense a lift.

These are high times for the brightest young talent in the sport. Of course, you wouldn’t have been shocked by any of this if you’d been keeping up with our weekly prospect reports, in which every single one of those guys was highlighted before reaching the Majors. (All those graduations have opened up a few new spots on our list of prospects to stash for fantasy baseball, too.) Want to know who’s next? Here’s everything that’s happened on the farm last week.

Prospect report for week of Monday, July 17

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Baltimore Orioles

He’s back. Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school, Rodriguez entered the year as the consensus top pitching prospect in all of baseball after years of laying waste to the Minor Leagues. He didn’t make the Major League roster out of spring training, but an injury to Kyle Bradish opened up a rotation spot, and the team called him up for his MLB debut in early April. Things ... did not go so well: The righty got lit up to the tune of a 7.35 ERA and .956 OPS over 10 starts.

It got particularly ugly towards the end of May, as Rodriguez gave up eight earned runs twice in a three-start span. He wasn’t fooling anyone, and with the O’s in the midst of a dogfight in the AL East, the team sent him back down to Triple-A to get his command (and his confidence) back. It didn’t take long: Rodriguez has pitched to a 1.69 ERA in seven starts since the demotion, including three games with double-digit Ks.

A career-high 12 strikeouts from Grayson Rodriguez ⛽️



6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K pic.twitter.com/EyHkP4rQDD — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) July 5, 2023

Combine that heater with a plus slider and changeup (as well as a couple of other pitches he can mix in just for fun), and it’s not hard to see why scouts have been so high on Rodriguez for years. The problem, at least in the Majors, was command — his fastball found the middle of the plate way too much, getting lit up to the tune of a .395 average and .750 slugging percentage. Still, 10 starts is obviously an awfully small sample size, and there remains way too much upside to leave Rodriguez whiling away in Triple-A while the Major League club needs a boost in the rotation.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B/3B, Cincinnati Reds

We — along with the entire city of Cincinnati, really — have been banging the drum on Encarnacion-Strand for a while, and it’s not hard to see why. The 23-year-old has absolutely pummeled Triple-A this year, slashing .331/.405/.637 with a whopping 20 homers (and two steals) across 67 games. At 6’0, 224 pounds, the power is very, very real:

Oh my, Christian Encarnacion-Strand! Where did this ball land? pic.twitter.com/O5WmjUSeQp — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2023

Of course, much like his former Triple-A teammate, Elly De La Cruz, there are question marks — namely a bunch of swing-and-miss. Unlike De La Cruz, however, Encarnacion-Strand isn’t a particularly good athlete — he doesn’t run well, and is likely ticketed for first base sooner rather than later despite sticking it out at the hot corner — and he’ll have to really hit if he’s going to be a valuable Major Leaguer. Right-handed first basemen are among the riskiest profiles out there, but either way, he’ll be a ton of fun to watch starting Monday night.

Endy Rodriguez, C/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

We’ve been waiting on the Pirates to give Rodriguez a chance in the Majors seemingly all year, and the call finally came for MLB Pipeline’s No. 35 prospect on Sunday. Rodriguez will be in Pittsburgh for his MLB debut on Monday night, joining fellow top catcher/utility man prospect Henry Davis in the Show. He may not do as much damage on contact as Davis does — he slugged just .415 at Triple-A this year amid a lot of sub-optimal contact — but he tore through three levels of the Minors in 2022, and he has a pretty left-handed stroke that’s maximized for power when he gets a hold of one. Even more interestingly, the 23-year-old is a bit of a utility man, much like his new (and old) teammate Henry Davis, moonlighting in the corner outfield spots and even on the infield dirt on occasion. His future is likely a mix of catcher and left field, and if he can make better swing decisions moving forward, he becomes a very interesting piece.

Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics

Without a ton to play for over the rest of the season, the A’s are getting a jump start on their youth movement. First up: Soderstrom, the team’s top prospect (and No. 33 overall, per MLB Pipeline), who got the call for his MLB debut over the weekend. He’s been on our radar for a while, and when you look at his Minor League numbers it’s not hard to see why: The 2020 first-round pick slashed .254/.303/.536 with 20 homers across 69 games at Triple-A this year. Swing-and-miss is a bit of an issue, but Soderstrom barrels up enough balls to keep his average out of the danger zone — and has enough pop to be a 20-homer hitter in the Majors, with catcher eligibility despite only playing their a couple of times a week. Oakland has no excuse not to give him as much playing time as they can down the stretch, and he’s probably a slightly better bet to hit than Rodriguez.

Soderstrom wasn’t alone in coming to Oakland, though. Infielder Zach Gelof is no slouch either, crushing Triple-A this year to the tune of a .304/.401/.529 slash line. Even more intriguingly, the right-handed Gelof has hit righties very well this year, reversing his career-long platoon splits — and raising the possibility that he could stick as an everyday player. Oakland certainly has every incentive to find out as they go nowhere this season, and the 23-year-old has already swiped two bags in his first weekend in the bigs. He could be a sneaky power/speed combination down the stretch.

Oswald Peraza, SS/3B, New York Yankees

Peraza was sensational in his first taste of the Majors last year, posting an .832 OPS across 18 games, but New York’s logjam of infielders — from Donaldson to Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu to former double-play partner Anthony Volpe — have blocked the former top-50 prospect from consistent playing time. With Josh Donaldson now on the IL for the foreseeable future with a calf strain, Peraza could finally get his chance, as he represents the team’s best chance at adding some badly-needed oomph and athleticism to their moribund offense. The 23-year-old has been tearing it up at Triple-A, hitting .261/.352/.495 with 12 homers and 11 steals across 45 games, and while he likely won’t hit for a ton of power in the Majors, he could be an on-base and speed weapon atop the lineup.

Vaughn Grissom, 2B/SS, Atlanta Braves

A breakout star with Atlanta in 2022, Grissom has been blocked from a big-league job ever since losing out on the starting shortstop gig to Orlando Arcia early this season. He hasn’t pouted, though, slashing .316/.397/.461 with 11 steals in Triple-A. The Braves are sure to be looking to upgrade their big-league rotation at the trade deadline, and Grissom is one of the most obvious pieces with which they can do so. If he gets flipped somewhere later this month, he could suddenly make a lot of noise, as whoever traded for him will almost certainly make him their everyday shortstop. Grissom hit five homers and five steals with a .792 OPS over 41 games in the Majors last year, so the potential is obvious.

Michael Busch, 2B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Busch struggled in his first taste of the Majors this year, but a second, more extended engagement could be right around the corner. With Miguel Vargas recently demoted, the Dodgers are cycling through some uninspiring options at second base right now — while Busch lights it up in Triple-A. He’s slashing .301/.424/.559 with 12 homers and two steals in 58 games, showing off the Muncy-esque pop and patience that made him MLB Pipeline’s No. 34 overall prospect. With Jason Heyward now banged up as well, don’t be surprised if the Dodgers call Busch up soon — and he has a lot more success this time around.

