New ad for France Women’s World Cup side could change minds about women’s soccer

The AI showed the differences between Les Bleus and Les Bleues isn’t what you might think.

By Collin Sherwin
Kadidiatou Diani and Wendie Renard of France smile during a France Training Session at Valentine Sports Park on February 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When you see the rooster across the heart of players representing France, you think of some of the greats of the game. Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Kylian Mbappe. Les Bleus are one of the powers in the world’s game, playing with skill and flare that is a signature of the national team of L’Hexagone and beyond.

And it turns out that when you just put those faces on Les Bleues, the nickname for the French women’s side, you might not be able to tell much of a difference with what happens on the pitch.

Thanks to AI, the gap between the genders might not be as much as you’d think. Watch the whole ad.

When you see that’s Sakina Karchaoui instead of Antoine Griezmann, or Estelle Cascarino making Mbappe-style moves in the box, it shows how much the differences between the men’s and women’s games continue to narrow as more women across the planet take up the game.

One of the great moments in American soccer history is the “99’ers” defeating China on penalty kicks in the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final. But with apologies to Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, and especially goalkeeper Brianna Scurry (who was great that day), let’s be honest; Watching that 120-minute match back today isn’t exactly a joy. It’s football, but certainly not at the elite level required of today’s players.

That ‘99 team stands as pioneers that every female athlete stands on the shoulders of even today. But they might not even qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup this year because the growth of the game has seen the skill level rise so drastically.

This ad shows how much the gap has drawn nigh, especially for the best teams in the world. So if you love football, don’t miss the next month in Australia and New Zealand.

