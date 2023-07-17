Fantasy baseball: Closer depth chart, relief pitcher rankings for Week 17

As the second half gets underway, it feels like bullpen hierarchies have finally settled in. The clubs who believe in closers have settled on them, and barring some sort of injury or other disaster, there aren’t a ton of loose saves to be found on the waiver wire.

Of course, this is 2023 we’re talking about, so there’s always one injury or another — and this past week was no exception, with Jordan Romano coming down with a balky back during his appearance in the All-Star Game. And with the trade deadline looming less than two weeks away, we’re bound to see bullpens all around the league get shaken up. We’ll go through all that and more along with a full depth chart of every bullpen in the league.

Relief pitcher notes: Week 16