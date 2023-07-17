 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch 2023 World Series of Poker Final Table

We’re down to three players for the biggest main event prize pool ever. Here’s how to watch.

By Collin Sherwin

The first day of the World Series of Poker is underway at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

We are down to three players at the 2023 World Series of Poker, and the difference between a $12.1 million victory and immortality, as opposed to just $4 million and being the answer to a trivia question, will be decided today at Binion’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas.

As we enter a record-setting Day 10 of play, here are the chip counts:

Steven Jones, Phoenix, Arizona: 238,000,000
Daniel Weinman, Atlanta, Georgia: 199,000,000
Adam Walton, Thousand Oaks, Calfiornia: 165,500,000

With blinds at just 1,000,000-2,000,000 with a button ante of 2,000,000, the shallowest stack in Walton still has a whopping 83 big blinds. That means this could take quite awhile to determine who goes home with the biggest prize in the game.

How to watch 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event

Streaming service PokerGo has the exclusive rights to show the World Series of Poker “live” (actually on a one-hour delay for security reasons because of the exposed hole cards of players). You can sign up for PokerGo for $14.99 a month, or use code DREAMWSOP to get $30 off a $99 annual subscription.

That subscription will also allow you to watch via YouTube if you don’t want to download an app.

The restart is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Monday, with the venerable Lon McEachern and Norman Chad providing commentary.

