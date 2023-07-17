How to watch 2023 World Series of Poker Final Table

We are down to three players at the 2023 World Series of Poker, and the difference between a $12.1 million victory and immortality, as opposed to just $4 million and being the answer to a trivia question, will be decided today at Binion’s Horseshoe in Las Vegas.

As we enter a record-setting Day 10 of play, here are the chip counts:

Steven Jones, Phoenix, Arizona: 238,000,000

Daniel Weinman, Atlanta, Georgia: 199,000,000

Adam Walton, Thousand Oaks, Calfiornia: 165,500,000

With blinds at just 1,000,000-2,000,000 with a button ante of 2,000,000, the shallowest stack in Walton still has a whopping 83 big blinds. That means this could take quite awhile to determine who goes home with the biggest prize in the game.

How to watch 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event

Streaming service PokerGo has the exclusive rights to show the World Series of Poker “live” (actually on a one-hour delay for security reasons because of the exposed hole cards of players). You can sign up for PokerGo for $14.99 a month, or use code DREAMWSOP to get $30 off a $99 annual subscription.

That subscription will also allow you to watch via YouTube if you don’t want to download an app.

The restart is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Monday, with the venerable Lon McEachern and Norman Chad providing commentary.