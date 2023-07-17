Pick on the Total for Tigers-Royals on July 17

The Kansas City Royals themselves in a battle to not end the season with the fewest wins among MLB team, entering Sunday with just one more win than the Oakland Athletics and will look to build some confidence on Monday when they host the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers (-135, 9.5) vs. Kansas City Royals

Despite the Royals having just a 1-16 record in Jordan Lyle’s’ 17 starts this season, he gets the start on Monday looking to improve his 6.42 ERA with 1.9 home runs per nine innings allowed.

While it has been a bad year for Lyles his 5.51 fielding independent shows he’s had some tough luck this season and enters having allowed three runs or fewer in two of his last three starts.

Lyles is also aided by the Tigers having one of the worst lineup in the league, entering Sunday 28th in the league in both on-base percentage and runs per game, relying heavily on pitching to get wins.

Matt Manning gets the start for the Tigers on Sunday after his last start led to a combined No-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays just before the All-Star Break.

Manning has made just made just five starts this season and has posted up a 3.72 ERA in the small sample size and in his three starts since coming off of the injured list, has allowed two runs or fewer in two of them with the lone expecting being a road start at Coors Field.

Much like Lyles should benefit from a light hitting Tigers team, Manning should get the same perk as the Royals entered 29th in the league in runs per game and last in the league in on-base percentage.

With the Tigers 23rd in home runs per at-bat and the Royals 29th in this category, a pair of offenses that have had issues all season will fail to generate much on Monday.

The Play: Tigers vs. Royals Under 9.5