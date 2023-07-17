How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on July 17

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the KeyBank Center in Atlanta, GA.

We’re now less than three weeks away from SummerSlam and the company continues on the road towards that massive event in Detroit. Tonight, the “Beast” will answer the challenge of the “American Nightmare” and the tag champs once again go toe-to-toe with the most dominant stable on Raw.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The ongoing war between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the Judgement Day continued last week and the night ended with the latter faction standing tall. Earlier in the evening, the group set up a 3-on-1 trap on the champ before undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out to make the save. This would set up a six-man tag team match for the main event, where the JD came out victorious and the tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest was squashed.

Tonight, Dominik Mysterio and Priest will team up to battle Owens and Zayn. It should be also noted that the JD has been appearing on NXT in recent weeks and Dom will challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship tomorrow night.

Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s show, where he will officially accept Cody Rhodes’ challenge to a match at SummerSlam. The “Beast” ambushed Rhodes at the start of the show two weeks ago, leading to a pull apart brawl between these summer rivals. Rhodes then got on the mic last week to deliver the challenge for a third and final match between the two, not showing any signs of fear. We’ll hear what Lesnar has to say tonight and if there will be a stipulation for their rubber match at Ford Field.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their belts tonight when facing Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Green and Deville earned the opportunity two weeks ago when winning a tag team gauntlet. If you recall, this match was supposed to happen a few months ago before Morgan went down with her injury. We’ll see what happens when these two teams finally square off.

Also on the show, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will go one-on-one with Matt Riddle and the rest of Imperium will be barred from ringside. We should also hear from Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, and Becky Lynch tonight after Stark scored a surprise victory over the “Man” last week.