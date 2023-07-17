Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 16 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the second half of the season, and chances are your fantasy baseball rosters look a lot different than they did on draft day. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 16

Hitters to stream

Chas McCormick, OF, Houston Astros — The Astros have among the most tantalizing schedules of the week, with three-game sets at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies and then this weekend against the Oakland Athletics’ dismal pitching staff. There are a lot of lefties in that group, too — at least three are currently scheduled — which gives McCormick tons of upside. The outfielder is hitting a robust .308/.379/.596 against southpaws on the season, even batting at or near the top of the order at times, and he should feast against some mediocre pitching staffs

LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B/OF, San Francisco Giants — The Giants’ schedule isn’t too shabby either: San Francisco has seven games, four at the hitter’s paradise that is Great American Ball Park and then a weekend set against a Washington Nationals pitching staff that has the third-worst FIP in the league. Wade has crushed righties throughout his career, and 2023 is no different, with a .284/.424/.460 slash line. With five righties on tap, he’ll be ensconced atop the Giants’ solid lineup, racking up counting stats and also providing some power upside.

Patrick Wisdom, 1B/3B/OF, Chicago Cubs — Wisdom’s been slowed by injuries and an ugly strikeout rate of late, but he homered over the weekend and still can do plenty of damage when he makes contact — he ranks in the 88th percentile in average exit velocity and the 95th percentile in hard-hit rate. Those metrics should lead to results this week, as Wisdom and the Cubs get seven games this week — at least three and possibly more of which will come against lefties. We’ve already gone over how sorry Nats pitchers have been this year, but the Cardinals have also struggled mightily on the mound, giving Wisdom a ton of upside (especially as the weather warms and the wind starts to blow out at Wrigley).