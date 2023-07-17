Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 16 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the second half of the season, and chances are your fantasy baseball rosters look a lot different than they did on draft day. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 16

Pitchers to stream

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning got roughed up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start before the All-Star break, but he’d been pitching well prior to that, with a 3.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 innings across his previous seven starts. The competition gets much easier this week. First up is a Monday tilt against a New York Yankees lineup that’s down very bad right now, especially against right-handed pitching — just look at the way they got shut down by journeyman Chase Anderson (at Coors Field, no less) on Sunday. He’ll likely draw the Pittsburgh Pirates next weekend, and his full compliment of breakers should allow him to shine.

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers — Fresh off spearheading a combined no-hitter last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays, Manning now gets a dream matchup against the Kansas City Royals at pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium on Monday night. He’s an easy start in that spot — this Royals lineup is struggling mightily right now — and he might even be worth considering in a probable date this weekend at home against the San Diego Padres. Comerica Park is a pitcher’s best friend, and if Manning can blank the Jays there, he can do the same to a San Diego team that’s prone to slumps against right-handed pitching.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Shane Bieber’s injury has led the Guardians to call Allen back up after the rookie was just demoted late last month. The rookie had been struggling in June — he didn’t make it past the fourth inning in any of his last three starts — but he flashed real potential earlier in the year, and he’s struck out 63 guys in 62.1 frames. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been among the league’s worst offenses of late, and Allen’s stuff should be more than good enough to get through five innings.