Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, July 17

It’s a thin slate of starting pitching on Monday, between a 10-game slate and a lack of real star power on the mound, but it’s not without value. Sure, Shane McClanahan, Jesus Luzardo, Logan Webb and Logan Gilbert will all go, but there’s also plenty of intrigue beyond them, from Quinn Priester making his Pittsburgh Pirates debut to Grayson Rodriguez returning to the Baltimore Orioles. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down, letting you know who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire in your fantasy baseball leagues.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, July 17

Pitchers to stream

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning got roughed up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start before the All-Star break, but he’d been pitching well prior to that, with a 3.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 innings across his previous seven starts. The competition gets much easier on Monday against a New York Yankees lineup that’s down very bad right now, especially against right-handed pitching — just look at the way they got shut down by journeyman Chase Anderson (at Coors Field, no less) on Sunday. Canning’s full compliment of breaking stuff should have no trouble chewing up this offense.

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox — Pivetta may have an opener in front of him, putting him out of the running for a quality start, but those of you in standard scoring leagues should fire up the righty against the Oakland Athletics anyway. He went five innings in his last outing against this same A’s squad, striking out eight and picking up the win, and Oakland Coliseum is a far friendlier place to pitch than Fenway Park. He’ll carry strikeout upside and a great shot at another victory on Monday.

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers — Fresh off spearheading a combined no-hitter last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays, Manning now gets a dream matchup against the Kansas City Royals at pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium. The floor here may be lower than you’d like — and Manning won’t strike out very many guys — but this Royals lineup is struggling mightily right now, and Manning’s fastball/slider combo should be able to get the job done.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, July 17.