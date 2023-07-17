 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogačar in 2023 Tour de France odds at second rest day

The Tour de France has reached its second rest day and it’s headed into the home stretch.

By David Fucillo
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White Best Young Rider Jersey cross the finish line during the stage fifteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179km stage from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc 1379m / #UCIWT / on July 16, 2023 in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France is headed into the second rest day of the race and the home stretch is on the other side of it. The Tour wrapped up three straight climbing days in the French Alps and Jonas Vingegaard has held off Tadej Pogačar’s challenge thus far.

Vingegaard entered Friday with a 17 second lead on Pogačar, but the Slovenian cut eight seconds off at the end of Stage 13. Vingegaard added a second back on Saturday after an unexpected push to gain bonus points on the final climb. They finished in a virtual tie on Sunday and so they will head into the final six stages with ten seconds separating them.

Pogačar had emerged as the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook over the past few days, but Vingegaard is now a slim favorite having held off the Pogačar’s charge. It’s a sizable dip from there as Adam Yates is third on the odds board at +4000 and Carlos Rodriguez is fifth at +5000.

The peloton will move on to an individual time-trial on Tuesday, with enough climbing that it could make for an interesting finish. For now, here are your complete odds to win the 2023 Tour de France heading into the July 17th rest day.

2023 Tour de France odds, second rest day

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jonas Vingegaard -120
Tadej Pogačar +100
Adam Yates +4000
Carlos Rodriguez +5000
Jai Hindley +15000
Sepp Kuss +25000
Simon Yates +30000
Pello Bilbao +30000
Guillaume Martin +40000
Thibaut Pinot +50000
David Gaudu +50000
Felix Gall +60000
Tom Pidcock +80000
Mikel Landa +80000
Wout Van Aert +100000
Wout Poels +100000
Wilco Kelderman +100000
Warren Barguil +100000
Rigoberto Uran +100000
Pierre Latour +100000
Michael Woods +100000
Matteo Jorgenson +100000
Matej Mohoric +100000
Julian Alaphilippe +100000
Juan Pedro Lopez +100000
Jack Haig +100000
Ion Izagirre +100000
Giulio Ciccone +100000
Emanuel Buchmann +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Bob Jungels +100000
Ben O'Connor +100000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +100000
Alexey Lutsenko +100000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +100000
Valentin Madouas +100000
Torstein Traeen +100000
Rafal Majka +100000
Neilson Powless +100000
Mattias Skjelmose +100000
Marc Soler +100000
Clement Champoussin +100000
Felix Grossschartner +100000
Tiesj Benoot +100000
Patrick Konrad +100000
Nick Schultz +100000
Mathieu van der Poel +100000
Fred Wright +100000
Jonathan Castroviejo +100000
Lawson Craddock +100000
Biniam Girmay +100000
Peter Sagan +100000
Michal Kwiatkowski +100000
Kasper Asgreen +100000

