Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogačar in 2023 Tour de France odds at second rest day

The 2023 Tour de France is headed into the second rest day of the race and the home stretch is on the other side of it. The Tour wrapped up three straight climbing days in the French Alps and Jonas Vingegaard has held off Tadej Pogačar’s challenge thus far.

Vingegaard entered Friday with a 17 second lead on Pogačar, but the Slovenian cut eight seconds off at the end of Stage 13. Vingegaard added a second back on Saturday after an unexpected push to gain bonus points on the final climb. They finished in a virtual tie on Sunday and so they will head into the final six stages with ten seconds separating them.

Pogačar had emerged as the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook over the past few days, but Vingegaard is now a slim favorite having held off the Pogačar’s charge. It’s a sizable dip from there as Adam Yates is third on the odds board at +4000 and Carlos Rodriguez is fifth at +5000.

The peloton will move on to an individual time-trial on Tuesday, with enough climbing that it could make for an interesting finish. For now, here are your complete odds to win the 2023 Tour de France heading into the July 17th rest day.