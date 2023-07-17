Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Mariners on Monday, July 17

The Minnesota Twins will continue their trip out west by beginning a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.89 ERA) will start for the Twins while Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA) will step on the hill for the M’s

Seattle enters as a -140 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Minnesota is the +120 underdog. The run total is set at 7.5.

Twins-Mariners picks: Monday, July 17

Injury report

Twins

Out: 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), 3B Royce Lewis (oblique), RP Jorge Alcala (forearm), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Brock Stewart (elbow), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), OF Nick Gordon (tibia)

Mariners

Day-to-day: RP Casey Sadler (shoulder)

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Logan Gilbert

Gray is fresh off an appearance in the All-Star Game last Tuesday and is looking to get back into a rhythm for the second half of the season. He was off in his last start before the break, giving up a season-high six earned runs in six innings against the Orioles on July 8. He has a good matchup tonight as he will face a Mariners lineup that he has held to a collective .224 batting average for his career.

Gilbert was lights out on the mound prior to the break and is looking to carry that momentum into tonight’s matchup. After tossing a complete-game shutout against the Giants on the Fourth of July, he followed it up with a solid seven-inning performance against the Astros last Sunday, yielding just three hits and one earned run. Like Gray, he’ll have a good matchup on his hands as Twins batters are collectively batting just .128 against him.

Over/Under pick

These are already two under-friendly teams heading into this series and that will be amplified tonight with two solid starters stepping on the hill. I can easily see both Gray and Gilbert frustrating opposing batters with 6+ solid innings of work, making it a struggle to push runs across. Take the under.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The vibes are good with the Twins right now as they were able to sweep the Athletics over the weekend and grab control at the top of the AL Central standings. I’ll predict that they keep things rolling and grab another victory in this series opener this evening.

Pick: Twins