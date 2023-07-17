Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Angels on Monday, July 17

The New York Yankees will head to southern California to open the week with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Luis Severino (1-4, 7.38 ERA) will start for the Yanks while Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.62 ERA) will get the nod for the Halos.

Los Angeles enters as a -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +110 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees-Angels picks: Monday, July 17

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), OF Greg Hill (hip), RP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Jake Bauers (rotator cuff)

Angels

Day-To-Day: 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), OF Taylor Ward (groin)

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), SS Zach Neto (oblique), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Severino is making his first start post All-Star break and hopes to turn things around after a string of poor outings in June and July. Through just 6.2 innings in his previous two starts, he was hammered for 19 hits and 14 earned runs, taking the loss in a pair of blowouts. He is sporting an abysmal 9.27 ERA through 22.1 innings on the road this season, so he’ll have to overcome that tonight.

Canning is also trying to get back into the win column after taking back-to-back losses right before the break. In his last start against the Dodgers, he gave up three home runs before being yanked in the third. Opposing hitters are batting just .217 against him during their first trip through the lineup and .279 during their second trip, so watch how he holds up in the third through fifth innings.

Over/Under pick

L.A. could hammer Severino early in this contest and build a sizeable advantage right out the gate. However, the Angels’ bullpen is collectively sporting a 4.34 ERA, and similar to last night’s meltdown against the Astros, the Bronx Bomber bats could get hot in the later innings. Take the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Angels were on a rollercoaster for their weekend series against the Astros, being on both sides of large comebacks. I think Shohei Ohtani and company can bank enough early runs off Severino to hang on for a much-needed home win tonight.

Pick: Angels