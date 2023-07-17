Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Reds on Monday, July 17

The San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Logan Webb (8-7, 3.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants, while rookie Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.21 ERA) will pitch for the Reds.

San Francisco is the -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +135. The total is set at 10.

Giants-Reds picks: Monday, July 17

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Nick Lodolo (leg)

Giants

Out: SP Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder), RP Luke Jackson (back), RP John Brebbia (lat), INF Thairo Estrada (wrist), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Logan Webb vs. Brandon Williamson

Webb had a shaky end to June, but a very strong start to July on either side of the All-Star break. He started off with a seven-inning appearance against the Mariners, conceding two runs and recording seven strikeouts. He then followed up with a full nine innings against the Rockies in which he kept Colorado runless in a shutout, recording 10 strikeouts.

Williamson had a 6.29 ERA for the month of June, and has struggled with longevity on the mound this season, often leaving around or before the fifth inning. In early July, he conceded two runs to the Padres in five innings, and none to the Nationals in three innings.

Over/Under pick

The Reds’ red-hot offense has significantly cooled down in the past several weeks, and they likely won’t find much success against Webb right now. The Giants should be able to take care of Williamson fairly easily, but they would be doing most of the work to hit the total without help from Cincinnati.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

The Giants have won six of their last seven and just swept the Pirates on the road. The Reds just got swept at home by the Brewers in a tough showing. Their imbalanced offense and defense may finally be coming back to bite them. As the Reds go up against Webb, who has looked phenomenal in July, this should be a lock for SF.

Pick: Giants