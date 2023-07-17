An ongoing list of TV, movie productions delayed by dual writers, actors strike

For the first time in six decades, Hollywood is in the midst of two simultaneous strikes from the unions that represent both actors and screenwriters. This past week, the SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) joined the WGA (Writers Guild of America) in their ongoing strike, which has been on since May 2.

Both unions are demanding the creation of an established system of residual payments from streaming platforms, as well as protections against the use of content generated by artificial intelligence.

Here is a running list of the film and TV productions that have been affected and delayed by the dual strike from the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA:

Films

Deadpool 3

Wicked

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two

Beetlejuice 2

Gladiator 2

Lilo & Stitch

Venom 3

Ghostbusters 4

Mufasa: The Lion King

Avatar 3

Avatar 4

Mortal Kombat 2

Paddington in Peru

Television Shows



Andor S2

The Last of Us S2

Stranger Things S5

Yellowjackets

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian S4

Blade Runner 2099