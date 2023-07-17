An ongoing list of TV, movie productions delayed by dual writers, actors strike

For the first time in six decades, Hollywood is in the midst of two simultaneous strikes from the unions that represent both actors and screenwriters. This past week, the SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) joined the WGA (Writers Guild of America) in their ongoing strike, which has been on since May 2.
Both unions are demanding the creation of an established system of residual payments from streaming platforms, as well as protections against the use of content generated by artificial intelligence.
Here is a running list of the film and TV productions that have been affected and delayed by the dual strike from the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA:
Films
Deadpool 3
Wicked
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two
Beetlejuice 2
Gladiator 2
Lilo & Stitch
Venom 3
Ghostbusters 4
Mufasa: The Lion King
Avatar 3
Avatar 4
Mortal Kombat 2
Paddington in Peru
Television Shows
Andor S2
The Last of Us S2
Stranger Things S5
Yellowjackets
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Mandalorian S4
Blade Runner 2099