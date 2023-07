What time 2023 women’s World Cup matches are and how time zones affect them

The 2023 women’s World Cup will be a bit of an inconvenience for North American soccer fans, as the tournament is spread across four different time zones in the nine host cities, with matches between anywhere between 12 and 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in the United States.

That said, the USWNT’s first two matches will be at 9 p.m. ET, with their second match kicking off at 3 a.m. 54 of the 64 total matches will be played between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at all 64 women’s World Cup games, along with their start time and time zone.