Who is the USWNT coach for the 2023 World Cup?

The last time the United States women’s national team was in the World Cup, longtime coach Jill Ellis was at the helm, where she helped lead the team its second consecutive World Cup win. Now, after Ellis’ depature from the program, head coach Vlatko Andonovski will be looking to lead the USA women to their third straight World Cup title.

Andonovski, who took over as U.S. head coach in October 2019, previously spent seven years coaching in the National Women’s Soccer League, where he won two championships and was named Coach of the Year twice. His playing career started in his native country of North Macedonia, before he came to the United States in 200, where he played in the NPSL and the Major Indoor Soccer League.

His three-and-a-half year tenure at the helm of the USWNT has come with some ups and downs. After the team won the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the women went 1-1-1 in the group stage of the 2020 Olympics (with the loss ending their 22-match unbeaten streak), before losing to Canada in the semifinals and winning a bronze medal. They rebounded and won the CONCACAF W Championship, but also had their 71-game home unbeaten streak end with a 2-1 loss to Germany.

Even with those ups and downs, the USWNT enter the tournament as the favorites to win the tournament, listed at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook.