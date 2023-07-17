Explaining how stoppage time, VAR work in soccer ahead of 2023 women’s World Cup

As the countdown begins for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, understanding key rules and technologies such as stoppage time and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) can greatly enhance your viewing experience. Both of these aspects have a significant impact on the game. Let’s dive in to see how they work.

How does VAR work in soccer?

It’s common to see the Video Assistant Referee, most commonly known as “VAR”, in top-tier soccer. The 2023 women’s World Cup is no different, as VAR will be used to ensure accurate officiating while minimizing errors.

So, how does VAR work? It provides referees with an opportunity to review crucial decisions in a game. These include potential red cards, penalty calls, goal validity, and offsides. The referees use video feedback from VAR officials to revisit the incident.

How does stoppage time work?

In essence, stoppage time compensates for time lost during a half due to injuries, substitutions, and deliberate slowdowns of the game.

The question is, how is it calculated? The referee estimates the total time lost in a half and adds it to the end of that half. Usually, at least one minute is tacked onto each half, but this can vary depending on how many interruptions take place, and the length of those stoppages.

It’s also worth noting that stoppage time comes into play during the extra time periods in the 2023 women’s World Cup, ensuring that all lost time is rightfully accounted for.