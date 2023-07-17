World Cup explainer: How soccer’s biggest competition works

For the first time in tournament history, the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will be hosted by two nations as this year’s competition takes place from both Australia and New Zealand. In another example of the game’s growing influence, the tournament has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams and will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, August 20.

Ahead of what should be an exciting tournament, we have the rundown on everything you need to know including how to catch all the action, the must-watch star players you can’t miss, and the favorites to win it all.

Who is the best team in the World Cup?

The United States women’s national team enters the tournament as the defending champions, having claimed victory in half of the tournaments ever held for a total of four FIFA women’s World Cup finals wins. They also currently hold the No. 1 overall spot in the FIFA rankings. The next-best team, Germany, has two FIFA women’s World Cup wins to their name and sits second overall in FIFA’s rankings.

Who are the reigning World Cup champions?

USA has won the FIFA women’s World Cup four times and is the current champion following a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands at the 2019 tournament in France. Second-half goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle ensured the victory, allowing the U.S. to join Germany as the only countries to win consecutive titles.

Who are the best players in the World Cup?

Australia superstar striker Sam Kerr carries high expectations in returning to captain the national team following a highly successful season with Chelsea. She boasts a tremendous international goal-scoring resume with more than 60 goals, and she finished as the top-scorer at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India.

As for the reigning champions, Alex Morgan still holds the title as the undisputed superstar of the USWNT. She holds more than 200 caps for the U.S. and 121 international goals on her resume, and she’ll be the bridge for future U.S. superstars such as Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson.

Additional names to watch include Jamaica’s, Khadija Shaw, who heads to the World Cup following a historic 2022-23 campaign for Manchester City, having scored 31 goals in 30 games. Spain’s Alexia Putellas is a must-watch as well, and is arguably the best women’s football player in the game today, having won the Ballon d’Or Féminin, the Best FIFA Women’s Player, and European Women’s Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Who is expected to win the title in 2023?

USA, England, Spain, Germany, and France are all trendy picks to win it all this year and coincidentally hold five of the top six spots in FIFA rankings. After coming off back-to-back World Cup final wins, the USWNT is well equipped for a record-setting third-straight title given the way their roster is built. With established veterans like Morgan and Megan Rapinoe still in the mix, they should get a nice jolt with rising stars like Rose Lavelle, Smith, and Trinity Rodman.

How can I watch the World Cup in the US?

The FIFA women’s World Cup will air on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App. FOXSports.com will serve as the hub for all game highlights, analysis, standings, team and player stats, and more. Fans should rest up and prepare for an unorthodox sleeping schedule throughout the World Cup, as Australia’s timezone is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time, while New Zealand is 16 hours ahead respectively.