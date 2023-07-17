Which teams are in the 2023 women’s World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will mark a number of firsts as the tournament will be hosted by two nations in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, the global spectacle has been expanded to 32 teams for the first time in its history, and the action will begin in earnest as New Zealand takes on Norway on Thursday, July 20.

The United States enter as the reigning World Cup champions and seeks a record-setting third-straight title, alongside a record-extending fifth title overall, as they begin their campaign against Vietnam on July 22. The US is coming off back-to-back World Cup titles following their 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the 2019 final, headlined by goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle in the 61st and 69th minutes.

USA is currently ranked first in the FIFA rankings, followed by Germany and Sweden.

Ahead of the tournament’s action, let’s take a look at the full list of teams and their respective groups.

Group A: New Zealand (co-hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (co-hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco