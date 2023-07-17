Where is the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will be one for the history books as the tournament will be the first to feature two host nations. The global competition will also be the first iteration to feature 32 teams, marking an expansion from the 24 countries featured in the 2019 tournament. The World Cup will begin on Thursday, July 20, and will run through Sunday, August 20.

Where will the women’s World Cup be played?

Two countries will host this year’s competition in Australia and New Zealand. Ten venues in total will be used throughout the event, with Brisbane Stadium, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Stadium Australia, and Sydney Football Stadium highlighted as the venues in Australia.

Over in New Zealand, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, and Wellington Regional Stadium will all play host to matches through at least the group stage.

How does the qualifying process work?

The host nations in Australia and New Zealand received automatic bids for the 2023 tournament. Meanwhile, the remaining 30 countries went through qualifying tournaments as a means of earning a bid for the competition.

Qualifying tournaments are held within the six FIFA continental zones (Africa, Asia, North and Central America and Caribbean, South America, Oceania, Europe), and are organized by their respective confederations. For each tournament, FIFA decides beforehand the number of berths awarded to each of the continental zones, based on the relative strength of the confederations’ teams.

Haiti, Portugal, and Panama qualified for the final three places after winning their respective groups at the inter-confederation play-off tournament in February.

All confederations, with the exception of the UEFA, hold qualification processes throughout continental tournaments. The UEFA has organized its own qualification phase since 1999.